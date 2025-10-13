North Carolina Republicans will 'follow Trump's call' to redistrict the state

Republicans in North Carolina are bringing the state into the redistricting fight between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers.

They announced a vote for Monday to change the state's map for the U.S. House districts.

'We are doing everything we can to protect President Trump's agenda, which means safeguarding Republican control of Congress.'

The Republican leaders said in a press release that the efforts in California to redistrict that state and counteract the redistricting in Texas led to their decision.

"President Trump delivered countless victories during his first term in office, and nine months into his second term, he continues to achieve unprecedented wins," Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger said.

"We are doing everything we can to protect President Trump's agenda, which means safeguarding Republican control of Congress," he added. "Picking up where Texas left off, we will hold votes in our October session to redraw North Carolina's congressional map to ensure Gavin Newsom doesn't decide the congressional majority."

House Redistricting Chairmen Brenden Jones and Hugh Blackwell, both Republicans, released a joint statement endorsing the policy.

"We're stepping into this redistricting battle because California and the radical left are attempting to rig the system to handpick who runs Congress," they wrote. "This ploy is nothing new, and North Carolina will not stand by while they attempt to stack the deck. President Trump has called on us to fight back, and North Carolina stands ready to level the playing field."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fired off a response from his social media account soon afterward.

"Oh look, another lap dog Republican desperate to suck up to Trump. The GOP is rigging elections and trying to cover it up with lies. Americans are not that stupid, Phil," he wrote.

"This started in Texas — and if North Carolina gives in, CALIFORNIA PATRIOTS WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR AMERICA," he added.

Democrats in New York have announced their intention to redistrict as well, but that effort would not be in time to affect the 2028 elections.

"There's a phrase, 'You have to fight fire with fire.' That is a true statement of how we're feeling right now," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said in August.

"And as I've said, another overused but applicable phrase, 'All's fair in love and war,'" she added. "That's why I'm exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible."

