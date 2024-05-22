Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Left-wing activists spread false claim Trump shared video of Biden supporters in NYC
May 22, 2024
The Trump campaign first posted the video on Monday.
Left-wing activists on X claimed former President Donald Trump's campaign had posted videos of President Joe Biden's supporters in New York City while saying they were Trump supporters.
The eye-glaring problem with those claims was that the video was of Trump supporters who lined the streets of New York City after Trump returned from a day at his ongoing trial.
Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for Trump's campaign, first posted the video of the scene on Monday. Some in the crowd can be seen wearing the iconic MAGA hats. The video got over 5,000 likes and has over half a million views.
When Eric Trump shared the video, his post was slapped with a Community Note saying the video was of Biden supporters. Democratic activist Harry Sisson gloated over the false Community Note, stating, "Facts, logic, and evidence are the biggest enemies of the Republican Party." Sisson has since deleted the post.
'The only liars here are you and Joe Biden.'
Sisson is an avid TikTok user who pushes pro-Democrat messaging to his followers. He had signed with Palette Management. Palette received more than $200,000 from the DNC by mid-2023.
Not to be outdone, Mike Sington, a former senior executive for NBC, shared a screenshot of the video and said, "Trump is despicable. He posts crowd video of people watching President Biden’s motorcade go by, claims it’s a crowd waiting for him. But he knows it’s a lie- notice how he put it in quotes. Sadly, his rubes will believe it."
"The only liars here are you and Joe Biden. I took this video from President Trump’s motorcade outside of Trump Tower. Here’s the time stamped screenshot from my phone to prove it," Martin said in response to Sington, proving she had taken the video at 5:52 pm.
Like Sisson, Sington eventually deleted his post.
Trump is scheduled to host a rally in the south Bronx on Thursday in order to highlight the inroads he has made within deep-blue districts.
<p>Julio Rosas is Blaze Media's National Correspondent.</p>
Julio_Rosas11
