Left-wing queen Joy Behar questions how Carrie Underwood can 'love' America and sing at Trump inauguration

Country music star Carrie Underwood is slated to sing "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration Monday.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement to USA Today. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood's decision has, of course, ruffled some feathers and bent some noses. Most notable among the offended is left-winger Joy Behar, a co-host of "The View."

When the topic came up for discussion on Tuesday's episode of the daytime talk-fest, Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked things off.

“I personally hope we’re moving beyond ... [wanting] to cancel peoples’ livelihoods because we don’t like their politics,” Griffin said before adding that "if you have a problem, you register your complaint by not downloading [Underwood's] songs and not going to her shows.”

Griffin added that while Underwood performing at the inauguration might irk Democrats, it isn't going to hurt her standing among Trump supporters: “Seventy-five million people voted for Trump. Artists tend to skew left-leaning. So she’s overnight gonna become an icon of MAGA and the American right. She’s probably gonna make a lot of money off of it. So I get why she did it.”

Naturally, Behar didn't agree.

“I wouldn’t do it, even though I can't sing. I would not normalize him," Behar declared. "She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon, who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which I can say now every day."

Griffin chimed in that "respectfully, a lot of my family voted for Trump. They love the country and voted for him. I think that people make these decisions for a lot of reasons.”

Behar replied, “OK, fine. And I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

You can watch "The View" segment here.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck takes issue with Behar's words

Elisabeth Hasselbeck — a conservative and a former co-host of "The View" — on Tuesday afternoon issued a warning on X saying Behar "needs to simmer down off my friend."

Later that night, Hasselbeck expanded her pushback against Behar on Fox News' "Hannity," calling the co-host's Underwood-bashing a "selfish publicity gain."

"She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood's name so that she maintains relevance because they know the ship is sinking," Hasselbeck said, according to Fox News.

Hasselbeck added that Behar questioning Underwood's love for America is "ridiculous."

"She wants us to believe that [about] Carrie Underwood, who won ‘American Idol’ by American votes, who had an album and tour called 'All-American Girl,' who actually has spent more time on USO tours, serving and helping and donating money to our nation's finest, our military, their families, and our veterans," Hasselbeck noted.

