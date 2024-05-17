'Let Trump Speak Act': Republicans introduce bill to block 'weaponized gag orders'

United States Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced legislation on Thursday that would block judges from issuing "weaponized gag orders," Fox News Digital reported.



The proposed bill, coined the "Let Trump Speak Act," would prohibit federal and state judges from placing gag orders against defendants in "any criminal or civil proceedings." The legislation carves out exceptions, allowing judges to issue the order to prevent "the disclosure of confidential information provided in discovery, to protect the privacy of minors, or as part of a plea agreement."

If passed, the bill would allow anyone issued a gag order in violation of the act to seek injunctive relief.

'There is no right more sacred to Americans than the right to speak freely.'

Ogles unveiled the proposed legislation in response to a gag order issued by Juan Merchan, an acting justice of the New York State Supreme Court, against former President Donald Trump. The restrictive order prevents Trump from speaking about anyone involved in the ongoing New York criminal case in which he is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Michael Cohen, a convicted felon and Trump's former lawyer, alleged that he made a so-called hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she claims she had with Trump. Cohen claimed the settlement payout was made at the request of Trump, who allegedly paid him back afterward. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the affair allegation.

Trump's defense team has repeatedly requested that Merchan repeal the gag order, but each request has been rejected.

Ogles, along with several other Republican representatives, joined Trump at court on Thursday to show his support for the former president.

Outside the courthouse, Ogles told reporters, "If I started a story with, 'A convicted felon and a hooker walk into a bar,' you would immediately know it's a joke. Well, that's what we have here: a joke of a trial."

"This is not a prosecution," Ogles continued. "This is a persecution. We have a two-tiered justice system in this country. And if a former president can be targeted by a woke and corrupt judge, then you can be targeted as well."

In a post on X, Ogles stated that the Let Trump Speak Act "ends the gag order and pushes back against woke activist judges."

"We have watched for years as a politically weaponized Department of Justice and Democrat activist judges have gone after President Donald J. Trump," he told Fox News Digital. "There is no right more sacred to Americans than the right to speak freely, as guaranteed in the First Amendment."

Ogles argued that "activists within the justice system are attempting to strip President Trump of this right for the sake of their own political agenda."

The Tennessee representative's proposed legislation currently has 10 Republican sponsors in the House.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) stated, "This continued weaponization of justice and harassment of President Trump must end."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said, "We have seen how our institutions have gone after President Trump to try and forcibly silence him."

"This vital American value must not be corrupted, especially by those driven by political rivalries," she added.

The First Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division wrote Tuesday that Merchan "properly weighed" Trump's First Amendment Rights when imposing the gag order.