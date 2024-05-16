Michael Cohen returns to court for defense's cross-examination in Trump’s New York case

Michael Cohen returned for another day of cross-examination on Thursday in the New York criminal trial against former President Donald Trump.



During his testimony, Cohen revealed that he secretly recorded a number of phone conversations, including calls he had with members of the media. He noted that there are 95 recordings on his phone. Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney, asked Cohen whether he understood it is unethical for an attorney to record client conversations. Cohen responded that he agreed but noted it is permitted under the crime-fraud exception.

The defense pressed Cohen about a call he made to Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller on October 24, 2016. Cohen insisted that he also spoke to Trump during that call about the settlement agreement with porn actress Stormy Daniels. He also claimed that he talked to Schiller about a 14-year-old prankster who was making harassing phone calls.

'That tells you everything you know about the lack of credibility of this case.'

The defense asserted that Cohen could not have had enough time over the one-minute-36-second call to speak to both Schiller and Trump.

“Part of it was the 14-year-old ... but I know Keith was with Mr. Trump,” Cohen testified. “I always ran everything by the boss immediately.”

“That was a lie, you did not talk to President Trump,” Blanche responded.

Cohen admitted that Trump was not “initially” concerned about the false story presented by a former Trump Tower doorman alleging the former president had a child with a maid. Despite the story being inaccurate, its rights were purchased by American Media Inc.’s subsidiary, the National Enquirer.

Cohen acknowledged that he wanted a position in Trump’s White House, particularly to become chief of staff, for “ego purposes.”

He also confirmed that he had previously believed that Stormy Daniels was attempting to extort Trump by claiming she had an affair with the former president and accepting a $130,000 so-called hush money payment from Cohen to keep quiet about the allegations.

When Blanche asked Cohen about the settlement agreement, Cohen acknowledged that it was “nothing illegal” and that it was “a completely legal binding contract.”

Trump’s defense team questioned Cohen about comments he made during his podcast.

“I truly f***ing hope that this man ends up in prison,” Cohen said in an October 2020 recording of his show. “But revenge is a dish best served cold, and you better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to my family.”

Cohen testified that he “took some credit” for Trump’s indictment.

The defense is expected to continue its cross-examination of Cohen on Monday.

Anything else?

CNN reported that Trump’s defense team contacted Cohen’s former attorney Robert Costello following testimony he provided to House Judiciary Committee Republicans during a recent hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. During the hearing, Costello claimed that Cohen had lied while on the stand, Blaze News reported. He called Cohen an “inveterate liar” who is seeking revenge against Trump for his decision not to provide Cohen with a White House position after securing the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, several Republican representatives joined Trump at court to show their support, including Mike Waltz from Florida, Bob Good from Virginia, Diana Harshbarger from Tennessee, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Andy Biggs from Arizona, Eli Crane from Arizona, Ralph Norman from South Carolina, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Michael Cloud from Texas, Andy Ogles from Tennessee, and Anna Paulina Luna from Florida.

Outside the New York courthouse, Biggs told reporters, “We saw today firsthand, Mr. Cohen admitted repeatedly that he lied. ... He admitted repeatedly that he did so for his own personal interest. That tells you everything you know about the lack of credibility of this case.”