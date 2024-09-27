162 congressional Democrats call to impose LGBTQ+ policies on US military just weeks before election

A letter from congressional Democrats called to remove protections from the LGBTQ+ agenda on the U.S. military just weeks before Americans decide who will lead the government at the ballot.

Republican U.S. Senator Chip Roy of Texas revealed the letter on his social media account to inform the public about the extremist demand.

'Drag artists and their performances serve as an essential form of self-expression ...'

"The care transgender service members receive is essential for them to be their authentic selves and focus on their mission. Denying this access to health care would deter transgender people from joining the Amed Forces, damage retention efforts, and hurt our military readiness," read the letter.

Roy said the efforts would lead to the military promoting "transgender surgeries, drag shows, transgender books," and “pride flags.”

The letter appeared to reference these expressions of support for the LGBTQ+ movement when Democrats called for Congress to "ensure that LGBTQ+ service members and family members feel welcome in the military and that symbols and art forms related to the LGBTQ+ community are not singled out for censorship."

One of the signatories posted about the letter on her social media account.

"Our military should be welcoming to anyone willing and able to serve. That's why I led 162 House Democrats in calling to remove anti-LGBTQ+ provisions from this year's NDAA," wrote Rep. Sarah Jacobs of California.

The letter was also signed by Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, among others.

Jayapal posted sections of the proposed policy change that specifically included drag shows, Pride flags, and transgender books for school children, including drag queen story hour.

"Drag artists and their performances serve as an essential form of self-expression and drag performances have long been a part of military history, tracing back to World War I and World War II," the provision read.

Voters cite the economy and inflation as their top concerns in the election, while "LGBT rights" rated less than half a percent in importance in a recent Gallup poll among Americans.

