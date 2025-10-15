Liberal local TV producer claims she didn't attack ICE. DHS, video footage suggest otherwise.

Debbie Brockman, a producer at WGN-TV, was detained by federal agents amid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in Chicago on Friday.

Brockman's lawyers and the liberal media appear keen to characterize her as an unsuspecting victim of brutality on the part of Border Patrol agents. In the apparent attempt to insinuate a clampdown on the free press, some outlets have even falsely referred to Brockman as a "journalist."

The Department of Homeland Security has suggested, however, that Brockman was not, as her lawyers have indicated, innocently "walking to the bus stop as part of her morning commute when she was attacked by Border Patrol agents."

'Officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect’s vehicle and create an opening.'

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Blaze News that "as agents were driving, Deborah Brockman, a U.S. citizen, threw objects at Border Patrol’s car, and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer."

Footage appears to show federal agents traveling west on Foster Avenue in a silver minivan after reportedly arresting an older male — an arrest that had prompted protest and condemnation from locals. Suddenly, an object can be seen hitting the vehicle, making a smashing sound. The agents immediately hit the brakes beside the alleged source of the projectile: Brockman.

Two agents leap out of the vehicle and attempt to handcuff Brockman, who can be seen doing her best to resist while a bystander lobs Nazi and fascist accusations at the arresting agents.

Josh Thomas, a witness who lives in the condo overlooking where the incident took place, told WGN that Brockman was "taking video" prior to her arrest.

After the agents squeeze the producer into the van, they realize that a woman in a black SUV has driven the wrong way down the road and blocked the lane ahead.

As a mob begins to congregate around the van, the agents order the driver of the obstructing vehicle to get out of the way. Closing her driver-side window, the woman in the SUV remains parked in the way, prompting the federal agents to ram ahead, clipping the SUV's rear bumper.

"CBP agents were conducting immigration enforcement operations when several violent agitators used vehicles to block in agents to impede and assault federal officers," said McLaughlin. "In fear of public and law enforcement safety, officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect’s vehicle and create an opening."

Brockman was released several hours later without charges.

The producer's lawyers deny that Brockman assaulted anyone and suggested in a statement that "Brockman was the one who was violently assaulted."

"If armed, masked, federal agents are snatching U.S. citizens off the street as they walk to work and throwing them in unmarked vehicles, you can only imagine what these agents must be willing to do to our immigrant neighbors and people who dare to speak out against them," said Brad Thompson, one of Brockman's lawyers. "No one should be treated like that in this city, in this country, or anywhere else in the world."

Brockman's lawyers have indicated that she will not be making a statement at this time.

'We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.'

"This is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers," said McLaughlin. "These attacks highlight the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily — all while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats' government shutdown."

The DHS revealed on Tuesday that extra to projectiles allegedly lobbed by liberal media producers, ICE and CBP officers in Chicago have allegedly been targeted by bounties.

"In neighborhoods like Chicago's Pilsen and Little Village, gang members affiliated with groups such as the Latin Kings have deployed 'spotters' on rooftops equipped with firearms and radio communications," said the DHS. "These individuals track ICE and CBP movements in real time, relaying coordinates. This surveillance has enabled ambushes and disruptions during routine enforcement actions, including recent raids under Operation Midway Blitz."

According to the intelligence obtained by the agency, cartels have indicated they are willing to pay $2,000 for the doxxing of agents; $5,000 to $10,000 for kidnapping or non-lethal assaults on ICE and CBP agents; and up to $50,000 for the assassination of high-ranking officials.

"Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. "We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice."

