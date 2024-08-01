'I finally broke free': Liberal tech CEO rejects Democratic Party, endorses Trump

A high-profile tech entrepreneur has revealed that he is parting ways with the Democratic Party and endorsing President Donald Trump.

David Marcus co-founded Facebook's abandoned cryptocurrency venture Diem, ran the Facebook Messenger unit for years, and served as president of PayPal. He is now the chief executive of a cryptocurrency startup called Lightspark.

Hazarding inevitable backlash and vilification from the media and former allies alike, Marcus revealed in an essay on X Wednesday that he is "crossing the Rubicon" and joining the ever-growing roster of affluent entrepreneurs desperate for a return of competence, stability, and strength to the White House.

According to Marcus, the Democratic establishment's censorial reflex, dishonesty, ruinous "DEI agenda," indifference to illegal immigration, and failed foreign policy hastened his journey toward the party of Lincoln — a journey apparently marked by an "eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding."

"Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I finally broke free from it," wrote Marcus.

Marcus admitted at the outset that he was long captive to the notion that "Democrats were all about serving the People."

This belief inclined him to want to help the Democratic National Committee shake down Silicon Valley executives for cash in the wake of the 2016 presidential election and build a "CRM and tech platform to prevent a repeat of Hillary Clinton’s inadequate, outdated 2016 campaign."

Over time, however, Marcus said that he "was shocked to learn that, for the most part, Republicans cared more deeply about their constituents, while Democrats ... cared more about government power and control."

Marcus also came to understand and fully appreciate precisely "why Republicans value freedom of speech and preventing censorship" — an issue he has occasionally spoken about in recent years.

During the pandemic, Marcus observed how vaccine and lockdown critics were silenced as well as how the virus' likely lab origin was actively covered up. His alienation grew upon realizing this private-public narrative curation was not limited to matters of supposed public health.

"This trend of spinning and manufacturing a parallel reality to serve the Dem agenda, solidified by complicit mainstream media, hit home with the Hunter Biden laptop story, the coordinated vilification of President Trump and his followers, and President Biden’s cognitive decline — depriving voters of a voice in a proper primary," wrote Marcus.

Extra to bemoaning Democrats' loose relationship with the truth, Marcus indicated he was prompted across the political divide by the Biden-Harris administration's failed foreign policy as well as by Democrats' cultivation of an "anti-innovation regulatory climate, notably on crypto and soon AI."

Regarding foreign policy, Marcus criticized the Democratic administration's willingness to exacerbate tensions with Russia "through an aggressive NATO expansion narrative focused on Ukraine and prolonging an unwinnable war"; its depletion of the U.S. military arsenal; its deadly Afghanistan withdrawal; its enablement of Iran; and its supposed prolongation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Marcus suggested that Trump would chart a different and much-needed course.

I believe we need a President who is unequivocally pro: America, the Constitution, business, Bitcoin/crypto, innovation, Israel, small government, legal immigration, free speech, meritocracy, and common sense — and anti: regulatory proliferation, illegal immigration, unjust wars, Iran's current regime, and domestic groups that oppose American values. These issues are central to President Trump’' platform.

According to the tech entrepreneur, Trump, who "incarnated the American spirit in the most vivid way" immediately upon being shot by a failed assassin, is a far better choice than the alternative: "Having unelected individuals with this much power and no accountability run our government coupled with four more years of bad policies at home and abroad."

Marcus' endorsement comes weeks after Tesla and X owner Elon Muskwrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," less than an hour after the former president survived an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, who run one of Silicon Valley's big venture capital firms, also revealed last month that they were throwing their weight behind Trump.

Palantir founder Joe Lonsdale, Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman, and other big names in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street threw their support behind Trump even before the assassination attempt.

Others may be keeping their cards close to their chests.

Bruce Freed, president and co-founder of the Center for Political Accountability, recently told the Christian Science Monitor that "many are quite cautious," keen to "keep doors open" with elements of both parties.

Lonsdale thanked Marcus for his "intellectual courage."

Others, including Trump ally Gen. Mike Flynn, noted, "You will now find out if you have true friends or not."

