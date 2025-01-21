Photo (left): BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Photo (right): Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images
Liz Cheney responds to Trump calling her a 'crying lunatic' during speech on Inauguration Day
January 20, 2025
She also denied allegations that Jan. 6 evidence had been destroyed.
Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responded to insults lobbed at her by President Donald Trump in a speech on Inauguration Day.
Trump was addressing supporters in the Capitol's Emancipation Hall when he talked about a pardon issued to Cheney by former President Joe Biden just before he stepped down from his office.
'Neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age.'
“Why are we helping some of these people? Why are we helping Liz Cheney? She’s a disaster — she’s a crying lunatic,” he said.
"One day, when you don't want to kill people in wars, they turn against you," Trump added. "Liz Cheney hated the concept of not going to war with everybody. 'Let's kill everybody. Let's spend a lot of money on military equipment.' You know, where her father works, right?"
He also accused members of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots of destroying critical evidence.
"They deleted everything," Trump said. "There's virtually nothing left, so that's a criminal offense. If that were a civil case, it would be a criminal offense if that happened civilly."
Cheney fired off a response criticizing Trump and responding to the accusations.
"Trump’s remarks in the Capitol Visitor Center today were a reminder that neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age," she wrote on social media.
"The Select Committee evidence is available on multiple websites and, as a criminal defendant, Donald Trump has had access to all the transcripts for years," she added. "Remember Trump’s character: He sat in his dining room watching on television as his supporters attacked our Capitol and brutally assaulted law enforcement. For hours, he refused to instruct the mob to leave. The truth will never change."
