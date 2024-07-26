Detroit pastor reveals what Trump asked for during church visit — then explains why black voters are shifting allegiances

A Detroit pastor who spoke at the Republican National Convention explained this week why black voters are increasingly supporting Republicans.

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who leads 180 Church, not only spoke at the RNC, but he hosted former President Donald Trump at his church last month. Sewell told WXYZ-TV that he is not endorsing a candidate in the 2024 election, but he made it clear why the Republican Party is growing in its appeal to voters who historically support Democrats.

'That's what our nation needs. They need to relationship with Jesus Christ.'

"When we look at our community, we see clearly that our community's hurting, right? It's been up under Democratic leadership," Sewell told WXYZ. "We're hurting."

Regarding black men specifically, Sewell said Trump is winning their support because he represents change — a signal that help is coming.

"Well, you can see it, right? You can see black men supporting President Donald Trump," Sewell said. "I believe that a lot of them understand that something needs to change. I can see that. And I believe that black women will also begin to support [Trump]."

But what about Vice President Kamala Harris?

Sewell said he doesn't buy the argument that Harris should win the black vote simply because she is black.

"Look, you don't have anything more powerful than America than a black woman. So, I understand that there are allegiances there," Sewell said. "But sometimes that can be misguided. I've had people call me this afternoon and say, 'Vote for Kamala Harris because she's black.'

"That doesn't resonate with me. Even though it would be amazing, she reminds me of an act. I look up to her. But that doesn't mean that she's supposed to be the president of the United States of America," he continued. "I do believe that the Democratic Party picked her like we used to do in middle school when we picked the last person we didn't want to pick."

During the interview, Sewell revealed how welcoming Trump is — and what the former president requested last month.

Before the RNC, Sewell recounted that he asked Trump's team if he could pray at the RNC. But the response he received included an offer to do more than that: Trump's team asked him to pray and speak. That opportunity, Sewell said, gave him "the privilege of lifting up Jesus."

"And that's all that matters. That's what our nation needs. They need to relationship with Jesus Christ," he said.

Moreover, Sewell said that when Trump visited his church last month, the former president didn't request an endorsement. Instead, he asked for prayer.

"He didn't ask for my endorsement. He asked for prayer," Sewell told WXYZ. "And any politician that would have the local church pray for them, then we're doing our job, and then they can do their job well."

