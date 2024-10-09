'Love Island USA' reality star accused of threatening to kill cop amid disorderly arrest

"Love Island USA" reality star Hannah Smith was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a police officer in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

Smith — a 26-year-old North Carolina native who appeared in the sixth and most-watched season of the "Love Island USA" dating show — attended the Gracie Abrams show at the Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue on the night of Sept. 30.

'Smith, who was still yelling, cursing, and dropping items out of her purse, began to walk toward me and attempted to punch me.'

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that when police were removing Smith from the concert around 11 p.m. for being disorderly, she allegedly "tried punching the cop with a closed fist."

Smith also punched a member of emergency medical services who was assisting, according to a Cobb County officer supervising the situation.

Smith was placed under arrest.

"Smith, who was still yelling, cursing, and dropping items out of her purse, began to walk toward me and attempted to punch me," the officer said in the report, according to NBC News. "However, before she made contact I grabbed her arm and put her on the ground and placed her under arrest."

After being handcuffed, Smith reportedly attempted to kick the officer "multiple times" and soon was placed in a police cruiser.

During the drive to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, Smith repeatedly threatened to kill the officer and his sister, according to the police report. The report does not specify in what way the officer's sister was relevant to the arrest.

“While transporting Smith to Cobb [detention center] she stated, ‘I am going to kill you and your sister,'” the report read. “She stated she was going to kill me and my sister multiple times.”

Smith reportedly declared that she would not exit the police cruiser until the person in the passenger seat was arrested — except there was no one in the passenger seat, according to police.

“I advised to her that no one was in the front seat of the vehicle, however Smith still refused to exit the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the report.

Smith was booked and charged with two felonies: terroristic threats and obstruction or hindering an officer.

Smith's bond was set at $8,000, and after it was posted Oct. 1, Smith was released, according to WAGA-TV.

As part of her release, Smith was ordered to not consume alcohol and submit to random alcohol and drug testing.

Officials said Smith was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Smith debuted as a contestant in season six of “Love Island USA,” the American spin-off of a massively popular British dating show. Smith was the first woman eliminated from the season.

