'Luigied': Antifa-linked ex-Coast Guard officer busted for allegedly threatening to assassinate Trump

A former Coast Guard officer has been arrested after he allegedly repeatedly fantasized on social media about assassinating President Donald Trump, court documents indicate.

On Monday, Peter Stinson of Oakton, Virginia, was arrested for allegedly making threats to kill the president. Court documents revealed a man apparently obsessed with Trump's death.

'If we’re planning murders, I’d like to suggest an orange one.'

Stinson was a Coast Guard officer from 1988 until 2021, during which time he rose to the rank of lieutenant and received awards for his skill as a sharpshooter. He also conducted trainings for the FEMA Incident Command Systems, described as a series of courses designed to help first responders during disasters and emergencies.

'Three inches to the right, and the shot woulda gone through the eyeball.'

Since at least April 2020, Stinson has allegedly been ranting wildly on social media about the urgent need to kill Trump, whom he often appeared to refer to using coded words like "orange." The following alleged social media posts are but a small fraction of the statements included in the criminal complaint against Stinson:

"The orange must go. At any cost."

"Somebody ought to do more than sue the orange mf’s a**," adding, “It involves a rifle and a scope, but I can’t talk about it here.”

"Yes, I would pull the trigger. Would you?" he allegedly said in response to a post about Trump and his supporters.

"If we’re planning murders, I’d like to suggest an orange one."

RELATED: 'Politically motivated assassination': Minnesota Democrat rep and husband gunned down — state senator, wife wounded

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In reaction to the near-assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, Stinson allegedly wrote:

"What a**h**e thought he was good enough to complete the mission and then so really f**k up? S**t takes skills. Practice. Etc. Most of us are not capable. As noted before, I’m not a good enough shot. Very few people are. Somebody needs to learn this lesson."

"Three inches to the right, and the shot woulda gone through the eyeball. Practice. Practice. Practice. And to die in the process. If you’re going to do something big, get it right [winking emoticon]."

"Execution is critical."

Gunfire was not the only method Stinson allegedly imagined might work to kill Trump. He also allegedly mentioned poisoning Trump, running him over with a car, and stabbing him. "The Ides of March can’t get here fast enough," he allegedly posted in February.

'This is war. Sides will be drawn. Antifa always wins in the end. Violence is inherently necessary.'

Stinson even allegedly alluded to notorious murder suspect Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. Trump "needs to be luigied," Stinson allegedly wrote back in March.

RELATED: ‘Saint Luigi’? America’s moral compass couldn’t be more broken

Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images

Stinson is also apparently affiliated with Antifa, reportedly including "#antifa" in his X profile and "Virginia Antifa" in his Bluesky profile.

"This is war. Sides will be drawn. Antifa always wins in the end. Violence is inherently necessary," he posted in February, according to the complaint.

Stinson has been identified as the interviewee in a YouTube video entitled "THE MAYDAY MOVEMENT - Peter Stinson Interview." In the video, Stinson repeatedly demands Trump's impeachment and removal from office, but stops short of calling for violence.

"I first swore an oath to the Constitution 45 years ago," he explained to the interviewer. "... I always thought until very recently that the the swearing to protect the Constitution 'against all enemies foreign and domestic,' I thought it was more of a metaphor, and it's not."

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mayday Movement USA expressed a "high degree of suspicion" about the allegations leveled at co-founder Stinson:

We learned today that Peter is charged with threatening President Trump. We think these charges are exaggerated and overblown. The Peter we know has been very clear that the only solution to Donald Trump's transgressions is impeachment and removal, the Constitutionally sanctioned remedy. We would be surprised if Peter made any comments suggesting he was inclined toward violence.

According to ABC News, Stinson did not enter a plea for the charges against him and will remain in custody at least until his detention hearing on Wednesday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!