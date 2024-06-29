Maher rips Biden for poor debate performance against Trump, says the president's 'new Secret Service name is Amber Heard'

Comedian Bill Maher chimed in on the increasing criticism that has been leveled against President Joe Biden following his debate performance against former President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Maher has broken off from establishment Democrats on several fronts, including the presidential debate that took place this week. He suggested that Biden did not even show up to his own debate, adding to the voices who have suggested Democrats need to find someone else to run against Trump in the upcoming presidential race.

'The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant.'

“I mean Trump told lie after lie after lie. He never would have gotten away with that if Joe Biden was there,” Maher jokingly said, adding that, "You know Joe, he famously loves trains but apparently not of thought."

“I don’t want to say he s*** the bed, but his new Secret Service name is Amber Heard,’ Maher said, appearing to make a reference to Johnny Depp's claim that his then-wife Heard had defecated on their bed during an argument in 2016.

The comedian has previously said that Biden's age was a significant issue in the 2024 race, adding that the president's policies around immigration could see Trump back in the White House this year.

Following Thursday's debate, Biden was met with calls from donors and pundits to drop out of the race and hand the nomination to a better-equipped candidate.

“The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant,” the New York Times said in an editorial. “As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency.”

Blaze News previously reported that the New York Times editorial board said they would still support Biden over Trump despite the president's struggles on stage.

"If the race comes down to a choice between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden, the sitting president would be this board's unequivocal pick. That is how much of a danger Mr. Trump poses. But given that very danger, the stakes for the country and the uneven abilities of Mr. Biden, the United States needs a stronger opponent to the presumptive Republican nominee. To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in a campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and seriousness of Mr. Trump's challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Mr. Biden to confront him," the piece said.

"The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Mr. Biden can't continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November," the editorial board continued.

"It is the best chance to protect the soul of the nation — the cause that drew Mr. Biden to run for the presidency in 2019 — from the malign warping of Mr. Trump. And it is the best service that Mr. Biden can provide to a country that he has nobly served for so long."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!