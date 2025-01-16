Majority of Dems vote against bill to deport illegal immigrants for committing sex crimes

The House passed the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act on Thursday despite the majority of Democrats voting to block the bill.

The key immigration law would require that illegal aliens who have been convicted of sex offenses or domestic violence are "inadmissible and deportable," according to the bill text. The bill was passed by 213 Republicans and 61 Democrats, despite 145 Democrats voting against the legislation.

'Can you believe they’d rather water down the definition of domestic violence to shield violent illegal aliens than expand protections to defend American women?'

"More of our colleagues from the Left side of the aisle voted to pass H.R. 30 this time around because they have no elections coming up this year, and no open-borders presidential candidate to defend," Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said following the vote. "House GOP never wavered on our priorities to stand with women."

The bill also garnered attention from political heavyweights like Elon Musk, who called the vote "unconscionable."

"Unconscionable that 145 elected representatives voted AGAINST deporting illegal migrant rapists!" Musk said in a Thursday post on X.

"Oh, we know," Mace responded. "Can you believe they’d rather water down the definition of domestic violence to shield violent illegal aliens than expand protections to defend American women? It’s a disgusting betrayal of basic decency."

Although Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the bill, immigration laws, including the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, have gained traction compared to the previous Congress.

The bill saw support from 61 Democrats in the 119th Congress, compared to just 51 Democrats in the 118th Congress. Similarly, the Laken Riley Act earned votes from 48 Democrats in the 119th Congress, while the same bill received just 37 votes from Democrats in the 118th Congress.

Immigration was one of the top priorities for voters in the 2024 election, and it showed at the ballot box. Following President-elect Donald Trump's historic victory, some Democrats seem to be reconsidering their immigration stance.

