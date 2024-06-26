Man who identifies as Muslim woman to receive $350,000 after being housed in men's prison for 1 month: Report

Cash-strapped New York City, which could shell out as much as $10 billion in the next fiscal year to address the migrant crisis within its limits, has now agreed to pay a man $350,000 because he was housed with other men during a brief stint at Rikers Island a couple years ago.

From June to July 2022, Ali Miles — a biological man whose given name was Dylan but who now reportedly identifies as a "Muslim transgender woman" — was jailed at a men's facility at Rikers Island before transferring to an Arizona jail to await adjudication for charges there, Reduxx reported. Miles was ultimately convicted of two felony counts of aggravated harassment per domestic violence as well as several misdemeanor offenses, including harassment and disorderly conduct, and sentenced to 312 days in jail, including time served.

A lawsuit filed last May alleged that a NYC yoga studio deprived Miles 'of his civil rights because he is gay, undergoing a gender transition, and because Miles does not conform to ... stereotypes about how a man/woman should dress and conduct himself/herself.'

The following year, Miles filed a lawsuit against NYC, claiming that Rikers officials knew that he identified as a woman and that a judge had ordered him to be kept at the women's unit at Rikers but that the judge's order was not followed. As a result, Miles supposedly endured "transphobic" comments from prison staff, including one officer who allegedly complimented Miles' "t*ts" and "p***y," even though he has not undergone genital-mutilation surgery.

The lawsuit even claimed that fellow prisoners, especially "African American male" inmates, sexually assaulted Miles.

The initial lawsuit sought $22 million, but last week, NYC officials offered Miles $350,000, ostensibly to make the case go away. Per the terms of the agreement, the city did not admit fault in Miles' case, and Miles will not be able to take further legal action against the city in connection with this matter, Reduxx reported.

Miles has filed other lawsuits against NYC and Arizona businesses, alleging discrimination and other forms of mistreatment on account of his so-called gender identity, even as the lawsuits often used male pronouns in reference to him. A lawsuit filed last May alleged that a NYC yoga studio deprived Miles "of his civil rights because he is gay, undergoing a gender transition, and because Miles does not conform to ... gender-based preferences, expectations, or stereotypes about how a man/woman should dress and conduct himself/herself."

Miles also filed suits against a NYC bagel shop, a Planet Fitness facility, a Presbyterian hospital, and a former Arizona employer. These suits are often "poorly-written" and "rife with spelling errors," Reduxx claimed. One suit even repeatedly referred to the plaintiff as "Mr. Miles." Others were dismissed because Miles failed to file the appropriate paperwork and pay the attending fees.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!