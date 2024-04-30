Father of Christian singer Mandisa shares insight about his daughter's tragic sudden death: 'They found her on the floor'

The father of Christian singer Mandisa, who suddenly died this month, is providing new insight into his daughter's tragic end.

The Grammy-award winning singer, whose solo career began after appearing on "American Idol," was found dead inside her Nashville-area home on April 18. Last week, the Franklin Police Department said the investigation into Mandisa's death was ongoing and confirmed there was "no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."

On Saturday, Mandisa's friends and family gathered at Brentwood Baptist Church to celebrate her life.

During the service, Mandisa's father, John Hundley, revealed that he has spoken with a detective about what he believes happened to his daughter, and that investigator "did not disagree with me."

"Here's what I think happened," Hundley began.

"Mandisa fell down in her bedroom. They found her on the floor," he explained. "If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It’s clear that's where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes. On the right side of the bed, front, was this nightstand, and I found her phone on the right side of the bed. There was no way for Mandisa to get around the bed, go out there, and get a phone to call for help."

Mandisa's Father Tells What Led To Her Death During Her Celebration of Life | April 27, 2024 www.youtube.com

An emotional Hundley then shut down speculation about Mandisa's death and provided insight into her health in the months leading up to her death.

"She did not harm herself," he said. "As she said, Mandisa loved the Lord, and the Lord loved Mandisa.

"There's one thing you may not have known: She told me some time ago that she had gotten COVID-19, and she had been weak trying to get over that. But she was trying to press through," he explained.

Earlier in his remarks, Hundley said police will say more about Mandisa's death in the coming weeks.

The Tennessee Department of Health, meanwhile, said a full autopsy report would be released sometime in the next 60-90 says, the Tennessean reported.

