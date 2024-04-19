Grammy Award-winning Christian singer and 'American Idol' alum Mandisa dies at 47: 'Her kindness was epic'

Christian music artist and "American Idol" alum Mandisa has died, according to multiple reports. Mandisa Lynn Hundley was 47.

Mandisa reportedly died on Thursday at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. The cause of death is not yet known.

Mandisa's official Facebook page confirmed the death in a post: "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."

The Facebook page shared Mandisa's song titled "You Wouldn't Cry (Andrew S Song)," which has the lyrics: "I'm already home. You've got to lay it down 'cause Jesus holds me now — and I am not alone."

David Pierce – chief media officer at Christian radio station K-Love – said of the talented singer:

Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it wasno match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.

In her book, "Out of the Dark: My Journey through the Shadows to Find God's Joy," Mandisa chronicled her challenges with depression but always trusted God for healing.

"I think so many people have struggled. Even people that we see in the Bible. The way that I see God address those people, is not by saying, I'm so ashamed of you, I'm so disappointed, but with love and with grace. I think that's how we should respond to each other as well," she wrote, according to Christian radio station CHVN.

The California native studied vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento and music at Fisk University in Tennessee.

Mandisa garnered a national spotlight when she auditioned for Season 5 of “American Idol” in 2005.

Mandisa won over fans when she gracefully forgave "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell after he made derogatory comments about her weight.

"You hurt me. It was painful. It really was," Mandisa told Cowell. "But I want you to know that I have forgiven you. You don’t need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody. I figured that if Jesus could die so that all of my sins could be forgiven, I could certainly extend that same grace to you."



After becoming a star on "American Idol" by finishing in the top 10, Mandisa released her first album, "True Beauty," in 2007. The album debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and at the top of Billboard’s Christian album chart – the first for a female artist. Her first single, "Only the World," debuted at No. 2 on the hot singles chart and hit No. 1 in its second week.

Her 2013 album, “Overcomer,” won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Mandisa released six studio albums, and her last one was released in 2017.

The platinum-selling singer collaborated with TobyMac, Kirk Franklin, Jordan Feliz, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith, and Jon Reddick.

