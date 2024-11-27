Manhattan DA Bragg faces new commonsense challenger who plans to actually prosecute criminals

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is facing a new commonsense challenger who is running on a pledge to make the streets of New York City safe by prosecuting criminals once again.



Maud Maron, a former Legal Aid attorney, is seeking to remove Bragg from office in his re-election bid next year.

'Most of us can remember living in a much safer city, and we want that city back.'

Two years ago, Maron ran for Congress as a Democrat but did not win her race. After her campaign, she switched her registration to independent and then, in October 2023, registered as a Republican, the New York Post reported.

During her time as a member of District 2's Community Education Council, Maron has spoken out against "gender ideology indoctrination" and boys competing in girls' sports.

Maron believes that New Yorkers on both sides of the political aisle are fed up with Bragg's soft-on-crime policies that have jeopardized public safety.

She pledged to prosecute criminals regardless of an individual's race, religion, or immigration status and repeal Bragg's "Day One memo," which instructed his staff not to prosecute certain crimes, including resisting arrest. The memo also directed prosecutors to treat some major felonies as misdemeanors.

Maron told Blaze News, "Just over the past few days, there were three stabbings across Manhattan. As a criminal defense lawyer, I advocated for my clients, and Manhattan needs an advocate now more than ever. Our communities need someone who will fight for everyone. From school children to seniors and underserved communities to small-business owners, all of us deserve a safe and prosperous New York City. Most of us can remember living in a much safer city, and we want that city back."

She vowed to establish a special unit that would work in collaboration with the New York Police Department to tackle homeless issues and ensure the removal of violent individuals who are emotionally disturbed from the streets.

Maron intends to fully leverage the mental health resources at the DA office's disposal and establish a special unit for the New York City Housing Authority. Additionally, her plans include the recruitment of more racket investigators and detective investigators.

Maron also hopes to work with the state to repeal or rework the cashless bail reform and "raise the age" law.

This week, Maron appeared on "Fox & Friends First" to discuss her upcoming campaign.

"I think, at this point, it's really not about party; it's about who has the best policies and who has the best ideas and who can really say, 'We will prioritize keeping New Yorkers safe,'" she stated.

Maron noted that the city has experienced a 30% uptick in crime since 2019.

"That's notwithstanding the fact that some people are so fed up with the response that they get that they don't even call in crimes," Maron continued. "You're not going to call the police because you know Alvin Bragg isn't going to prosecute that case."

She stressed that her message to voters is simple: We need to prosecute crime.

"We need to support the law enforcement that we have in the city to do the job they can do, and we need to build a society where you can walk into a pharmacy and pick something off the shelf because our rules are designed to protect the law-abiders, not the lawbreakers," Maron added.