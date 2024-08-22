Manhunt launched for sex offender who allegedly threatened to assassinate Trump during border visit

Law enforcement launched an intense manhunt for an Arizona man who allegedly threatened to assassinate former President Donald Trump during his Thursday visit to the southern border.

Arizona authorities are hunting down Ronald Lee Syrvud — a convicted sex offender — regarding several outstanding warrants and alleged threats of killing Trump during the former president's visit to the southern border in Cochise County, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump is touring the border town of Sierra Vista, where running mate JD Vance visited three weeks ago.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post, "Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate."

Police noted that the suspect's outstanding warrants include a DUI and failure to appear in court in Wisconsin, failure to register as a sex offender, and felony hit and run in Arizona.

Law enforcement said Syrvud is a resident of Benson — roughly 50 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and 50 miles southeast of Tucson, Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office described Syrud as a 66-year-old white male who wears eyeglasses, stands 6 feet tall, and weighs 220 pounds.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact their local law enforcement agency or dial 911.

Trump announced his visit to "inspect the southern border" and "meet with the victims whose loved ones were attacked and murdered by illegal aliens" in a Truth Social message posted on Thursday morning.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office hosted Sen. Vance for his tour of the southern border.

Cochise County Sheriff Office Operations Commander Robert Watkins said of the visit by the Republican vice presidential candidate, "You might be able to go to middle America and learn about fentanyl, or you come to the source."

In 2022, over 23% of all fentanyl pills seized in the country were from the Tucson Sector.

Trump's event in Sierra Vista was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The latest threat against the former president comes just six weeks after the assassination attempt on Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Since the attempted assassination attempt on July 13, Trump has held only one outdoor rally event. During an outdoor campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump was protected by a bulletproof glass structure during his appearance.

