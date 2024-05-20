Marco Rubio corners NBC anchor with perfect question after host defends Hillary Clinton, Democrats on election integrity

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called out NBC News on Sunday for its one-sided crusade against Republicans to "protect democracy."

On Sunday, Rubio appeared on "Meet the Press," where host Kristen Welker asked him if he would serve as Donald Trump's vice president before interviewing him about policy issues, like abortion and immigration.

'You have Democrats now saying they won't certify 2024 because Trump is an insurrectionist and ineligible to hold office. So you need to ask them.'

But the interview turned sour when Welker made a hard pivot and whipped out a trite question: "Will you accept the election results of 2024, no matter what happens, senator?"



Clearly annoyed with the question, Rubio questioned its premise before saying that he believes the 2024 election could be contested by Republicans or Democrats "if it's an unfair election."

"You're asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000 — every single one," Rubio answered. "Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her and that Trump was illegitimate."

In response, Welker defended Hillary Clinton and Democrats before repeating the question.

"No Democrat has refused to concede. Hillary Clinton conceded," Welker defended. "Senator, will you accept the election results?"

"[Clinton] said that Trump was illegitimate. She said that the election had been stolen. Kamala Harris agreed," Rubio shot back. "By the way, there are Democrats serving in Congress today who, in 2004, voted not to certify the Ohio electors because they said those machines had been tampered with. And you have Democrats now saying they won't certify 2024 because Trump is an insurrectionist and ineligible to hold office. So you need to ask them."

As Welker talked over Rubio to say repeatedly that Clinton "conceded," Rubio cornered the NBC News anchor with an obvious question.

"Have you ever asked the Democrats this question on the show?" he asked Welker.



Welker, however, refused to answer the question.

Instead, she tried to pivot the interview and use Rubio's words against Trump, suggesting the former president has a history of "undermining Americans' confidence in democracy."

But Rubio wasn't playing those games.

"What undermines elections is when NBC News and every major news outlet in America in 2020 censored the [Hunter] Biden laptop story, which turned out to be true — not Russian misinformation. Unprecedented," the senator fired back.

Once again Welker went on the defense, saying NBC covered the Hunter Biden laptop story. But a quick Google search shows the outlet only covered the story in a way that was favorable to the Bidens in the run-up to the election.

The interview ended without Welker saying if she has or would ever ask a Democrat if he or she will accept the results of the 2024 election.

