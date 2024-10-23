Mark Hamill nailed with swift backlash after injecting politics into birthday of Carrie Fisher, 8 years after her death

Mark Hamill decided to make the tragic death of his "Star Wars" co-star Carrie Fisher into a pro-Democrat advertisement, and some fans online didn't appreciate it much.

Hamill has been more vocal about his left-wing beliefs, but he took them to a new level on Monday in a post on social media. He said he was doing so for Fisher's birthday.

'Using a dead friend as a political token is disrespectful.'

"For those wondering how she would vote in this election: one of the last (of many) arguments we had was who hated the Orange Atrocity more. After half an hour, we had to agree to disagree," he posted, adding a hashtag for "Carrie on Forever."

Few cast aspersions on the veracity of the story since Fisher had frequently made her liberal beliefs known, but many excoriated Hamill for politicizing her birthday after her death.

"Using a dead friend as a political prop to hate Trump is disgusting," read one popular response.

"I hope one day once you become sane again you can look back and realize using a dead friend as a political token is disrespectful," replied another social media user.

"This is disgraceful to Carrie Fisher’s memory, Mark Hamill of all people should understand that using a dead friend for political bs is disgusting. Just another example to never meet your heroes," said another critic.

The tweet garnered more than 3.5 million views, many of them critical.

Fisher would have been 68 years old on Monday. She died in 2016 at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest, but her daughter said that Fisher's lifelong battle with addiction and mental illness was the underlying cause of her early death.

The famed "Princess Leia" actress was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 2023.

