Actor Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame, who has been an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden, met with the president on Friday before appearing at the White House press briefing.

Hamill said that he called Biden "Mr. President," but Biden said Hamill could call him Joe. Hamill said he asked if he could call the president "Joebi-Wan Kenobi."

Hamill has previously posted the eyebrow-raising claim on social media that "Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had."



But while he has high praise for Biden, he has called it the "understatement of the century," to describe Donald Trump as the nation's worst president ever.

"May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden's Re-election!" Hamill tweeted on Wednesday, May 1, adding the hashtag "#BidenHarris2024."



"May The Second Biden Administration Be As Productive and Successful As The 1st," he wrote on Thursday May 2.

On Friday, May 3rd, Hamill tweeted, "May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again."

Earlier this year, on March 5, he tweeted, "I voted for four more years of an orange-free Oval Office."

In an apparent play on Hamill's Friday White House visit and press briefing appearance, the Babylon Bee, a satire site, posted a piece titled, "Mark Hamill Joins Death Star Press Conference To Say What A Good Job He Thinks The Emperor Is Doing."

