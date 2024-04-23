Rich Fury/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Mark Hamill has eyebrow-raising opinion on 'the best president we've ever had'
April 22, 2024
Actor Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame made the eyebrow-raising claim that President "Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had."
The post from Hamill, who played the character Luke Skywalker in multiple "Star Wars" films, has earned nearly 7 million views so far on X.
"Not satire," Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire site the Babylon Bee, wrote when retweeting Hamill's post.
"The galactic level of delusion or dishonesty necessary to even form that sentence Is gobsmacking," Jim Hanson wrote in response to Hamill's post.
"Hollywood liberals like Mark Hamill think regular Americans are stupid. All it takes is one trip to the gas station or grocery store to know Joe Biden is a horrible President," Brigitte Gabriel wrote.
"The Last Jedi is the worst Stars Wars movie we’ve ever had," Stephen Miller tweeted.
"Worst Jedi mind trick ever," John Cooper wrote.
Hamill, who is an outspoken Trump opponent, tweeted on April 1, "I was thinking of posting that I've changed my mind & decided to join the MAGA crowd, then I remembered how much I dislike April Fool's jokes."
"I voted for four more years of an orange-free Oval Office," he wrote in a March 5 tweet, adding the hashtag "#BidenHarris2024"
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
Alex Nitzberg
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News. He is an accomplished composer and guitar player and host of the podcast “The Alex Nitzberg Show.”@alexnitzberg →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.