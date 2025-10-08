Masked pro-Hamas agitators turn violent — 4 cops injured, 13 arrested in Boston

Violence broke out in Boston on Tuesday evening when pro-Palestine protesters gathered for a rally on the two-year anniversary of Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack that caused the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis and sparked the ongoing war.

Flyers of the protest feature an illustration of people masked in kaffiyehs and a police car on fire.

"Flood downtown for Palestine," the flyer reads. "Rally and march."

John Gately, the host of the "John F Gately Show," captured footage of the downtown protest, which he estimated was attended by roughly 175 people.

Gately recorded a video of a group of masked protesters sitting on the ground, trying to conceal their activities. When Gately approached the group, they quickly formed a barrier, holding up kaffiyehs to block his view, and even appeared to move a police barrier. One protester claimed they were providing first aid to one of their comrades who needed to "rest."



Gately told Blaze News that when the march arrived at Boston's Downtown Crossing, "things got ugly" as protesters blocked emergency vehicles.

"There was a kerfuffle. There was a report of pepper spray; I didn't see that," Gately said. "It was a fight in the middle of Tremont Street."

He described seeing protesters pushing and shoving before police swarmed in to arrest 13 individuals, eight men and five women.

Four officers sustained injuries, all of which were non-life-threatening but included broken bones.

Tensions in the community were already high before Tuesday's demonstration, Gately stated. He explained that a visiting professor from Harvard Law School fired off a pellet rifle near a Brookline synagogue last week on the eve of Yom Kippur. The professor allegedly told law enforcement he was "hunting rats."

"From my perspective, this is all the same ball of wax: Antifa, free Palestine, trans-tifa. They're all the same effectively, far-left/communist agitators," Gately told Blaze News. "It's all the same oppressor versus oppressed dialectic."

"I think that effectively, the far-left promotes violence," Gately added.

In a statement provided to Blaze News, Mayor Michelle Wu (D) said, "We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest. Boston will not tolerate violence, and we categorically condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers. The individuals who engaged in these attacks must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Blaze News contacted Gov. Maura Healey's office for comment.

Image source: John Gately

