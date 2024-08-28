Massachusetts staying mum about $1 billion in 'secret' spending for illegal aliens, state GOP alleges

Massachusetts officials have spent nearly $1 billion on illegal aliens but have refused to give legal residents details about those expenditures, the state Republican Party claims.

The Massachusetts Republican Party has submitted Freedom of Information requests to more than a half-dozen state agencies, including the office of Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, to uncover more information about payments made in connection with illegal immigrants, according to a party press release issued earlier this week.

In a statement, Massachusetts Republican Party chair Amy Carnevale alleged that the state's spending on illegal aliens has been "shrouded ... in secrecy" and designed to keep "residents in the dark."

Some Republican state senators introduced legislation that would have forced vendors — currently "profiting" off of this "crisis" — to bid on immigrant-related contracts, Carnevale continued. Such legislation would have made for a more transparent process and likely reduced the costs shouldered by taxpayers. Unfortunately, those efforts have been thwarted by "the Democratic supermajority," Carnevale said.

Additionally, at least 600 emergencies involving fire, police, and/or EMTs occurred at state-funded emergency housing, the state GOP press release claimed. Yet, once again, Gov. Healey and other the commonwealth leaders have "withheld critical information" regarding these incidents, Carnevale insisted.

According to Fox News, at least 355,000 illegal aliens reside in Massachusetts, and more than 50,000 have arrived in just the last three years. The outlet added that at least 10,000 of those illegal aliens are minors, 8,500 of whom are unaccompanied.

Carnevale alleged that amid this "crisis," Healey and other Massachusetts Democrats are hiding behind a "veil of secrecy," routinely "blocking journalists," and obstructing "the flow of information to the public."

"We stand with the Massachusetts press corps in declaring: enough is enough. The public deserves transparency. Release the details on the vendors profiting from this crisis and the public safety issues affecting our communities. On behalf of Massachusetts residents, we are demanding accountability," Carnevale stated.

Paul Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal, told Blaze News:

Governor Maura Healey and Massachusetts legislative leaders have made Massachusetts into an international destination for illegal and inadmissible migrants, funded with very generous welfare benefits. They have virtually no self control and refuse to implement policies that deter the flow. This latest estimate will only get much worse, unless our State House leaders take action to reverse their policies.

Healey did not respond to MassLive's request for comment.

