WATCH: Massie and Roy take opposite sides on TikTok ban bill

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas, who took opposite sides on a measure that pertains to the popular social media app TikTok, appeared on "GlennTV" to debate their views on the matter.

In an overwhelmingly bipartisan 352-65 vote last week, the House of Representatives passed a measure that would lead to a ban on TikTok in the U.S. unless divestiture conditions are met. The legislation is called the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act" and is not strictly limited to TikTok but could be used to target entities that qualify as a "foreign adversary controlled application." The measure would still need to clear the Senate before it could head to the president.

While Massie and Roy often align ideologically — including when they both previously backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in the 2024 GOP presidential primary — they do not agree with each other on this piece of legislation.

Massie voted against the measure while Roy voted for it.

BlazeTV host Glenn Beck kicked the debate off by playfully asking, "Neither of you have taken money from ByteDance, TikTok, or Hunter Biden, right?"

Massie said that he has taken money from a U.S. investor in TikTok, though he noted that he has not spoken to that individual about the measure. Roy said that he knew who Massie was referring to, but indicated that he was not sure whether he has taken money from that individual or not.

Roy said there is "a concerted effort by the Chinese Communist Party to use this tool to undermine our national security" by serving people "misinformation."

Massie said that, according to the Supreme Court, Americans have the right to access foreign propaganda.

Beck quipped that if that weren't the case ,"ABC, NBC, CBS," as well as "CNN wouldn't be on the air."

Massie later suggested that the measure would not have needed to be as long as it is if it just went after TikTok. "I'm concerned about the discretion it gives to the president," he noted.

Watch the full debate on 'GlennTV':

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

