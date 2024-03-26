Massie accuses Trump of 'ridiculous bullying tactics' after Trump calls for primary challenge against GOP congresswoman

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky pushed back after former President Donald Trump called for a primary challenge to be mounted against incumbent Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida.

"Any great MAGA Republicans looking to run against Laurel Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District? IF SO, PLEASE STEP FORWARD!" Trump declared post on Truth Social.

Lee endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president last year before the governor launched his GOP presidential primary bid. But after DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump in January of this year, Laurel also endorsed the former president, noting, "While I was proud to support my former boss, Ron DeSantis, during his campaign, I have great faith in the leadership and proven track record of President Trump." Lee previously served as Florida secretary of state after being appointed to that role by DeSantis.

Sharing a screenshot of Trump's call for a primary challenge against Lee, Massie tweeted, "This is unhelpful and unwarranted. @RepLaurelLee is a conservative thoughtful member of the judiciary committee. She endorsed DeSantis for President but then endorsed Trump when DeSantis got out of the race. More of my colleagues should call out these ridiculous bullying tactics."

"Especially given his support for so many RINOs with conservative challengers," Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz wrote when retweeting Massie's post.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas retweeted Massie's post and wrote, "Co-sponsor."

Massie and Roy both backed DeSantis for president last year before the governor launched his GOP presidential primary bid.

Last week, Lee was one of the 101 House Republicans who voted in favor of passing a swampy, earmark-laden, government appropriations package. Massie and Roy both voted against passage.

