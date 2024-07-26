'Massive corruption' probe into Dem California mayor expands to police department amid recall effort

An ongoing FBI investigation into Democratic Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has recently expanded to the local police department, according to multiple local reports. Meanwhile, Thao is simultaneously facing an upcoming recall election later this year.



While no charges have been filed at this time, federal agents raided Thao's home last month, seizing her phone and computer. The FBI also took electronic devices belonging to Andre Jones, Thao's partner, who has worked in politics for decades, according to Oaklandside.

'This is significant.'

During a press conference, Thao previously claimed that the ongoing federal investigation was "not about" her.

As part of the probe, the FBI also raided three other properties linked to the politically influential Duong family, known for owning California Waste Solutions, a recycling company.

It is unclear what potential crimes the FBI is investigating; however, reports have speculated that the probe may be regarding a campaign contribution laundering scheme.

Federal investigators have since demanded phone directory records from the Oakland Police Department, Oaklandside reported. The city must also produce documents showing all federal funding sources since 2021.

The FBI's subpoena requested "all Oakland Police Department reports made by or involving any member of the Duong family" since April 2024.

Professor Greg Woods, with the Department of Justice Studies at San Jose State University, told KABC-TV, "This is significant because we appear to be entertaining a massive corruption investigation that is currently under way by the grand jury, at the instruction of the Department of Justice."

He noted that the FBI's requests for records from the police department do not necessarily indicate that it is being investigated for wrongdoing but rather that federal agents may be trying to uncover instances in which victims have filed complaints and to piece together a timeline.

"They would call the Oakland Police Department to report such an encounter, such as potential victimization," Woods added. "To, in fact, charge somebody with a crime and place them into custody. And then to continue this judicial process to hold individuals accountable."

Thao has maintained that she has done nothing wrong.

Neither the FBI nor the Oakland Police Department responded to KABC's request for comment.

Oakland residents, fed up with the area's crime and homelessness crisis due to progressive policies imposed by local leaders, have successfully secured enough signatures to force a recall election for Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (D), Blaze News previously reported.

