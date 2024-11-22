Matt Gaetz says he will not return to Congress

Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida announced Friday that he will not be returning to serve in the 119th Congress.

This announcement came after Gaetz withdrew his bid for attorney general just two weeks after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for the position, which sparked controversy on Capitol Hill. Although Gaetz is eligible to serve the term to which he was re-elected, he mentioned in his resignation letter that he did not "intend" to return to the House and then confirmed that he will not return on Charlie Kirk's podcast.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz told Kirk.

Gaetz has spent several days alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance holding meetings with senators ahead of his confirmation. Gaetz withdrew following his time spent on the Senate side, saying his confirmation was "unfairly becoming a distraction" for the Trump transition team.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz said in a Thursday post on X.

Trump has since nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for the role.

Republicans now have only a narrow House majority, and the vacancy left by Gaetz has yet to be filled.

"There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service," Gaetz told Kirk. "And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation."

Gaetz has not yet announced where he will continue his political career but vowed to remain a close ally to the president-elect.

“I’m going to be fighting for President Trump," Gaetz told Kirk. "I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!