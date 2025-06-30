Male, female — both just 17 years old — accused in road rage shooting

A male and female — both just 17 years old — were charged in connection with a road rage shooting in Georgia.

Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office — with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office — said they arrested Miranda Myers of the 200 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta as well as Cameron Howard of the 4100 block of Sapling Lane in Augusta for a road rage shooting that took place just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 196.

There was no word on what sparked the incident, the station reported.

A driver told police he was heading west on I-20 when a white female — Myers — pulled up beside him in a blue Tesla, WJBF-TV reported. The driver said a black male passenger — Howard — pointed a gun out of the window and fired five to six shots at his car, the station added.

Image source: Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office officials found a gray Toyota Camry with multiple bullet holes, WJBF reported.

The station said the Tesla left the scene, taking exit 194 — Belair Road — in Columbia County.

One victim was shot once in his ankle, WJBF said, and the other victim was shot once in her left shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Doctors Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Myers and Howard both were charged with two counts of aggravated assault, the sheriff's office said, adding that Howard also was charged with one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Image source: Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office on Monday afternoon told Blaze News that both Myers and Howard are in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on their listed charges. The sheriff's office added to Blaze News that there is no bond for aggravated assault, and they will be held until their first court appearance, where bond will be determined or denied.

The following is a sampling of comments about the arrests on the sheriff's office Facebook page:

"Man they’re so young!" one commenter said. "They have no idea how this one act will haunt them for the rest of their lives. I’m glad they were caught, and I hope this is a lesson learned, and it stops here."

"Whoever owns the Tesla has money and will be bailing one of them, if not both, out," another user said. "My guess is ... their money will pay for the charges to be reduced to misdemeanors, and they’ll never really be held accountable because 'they can’t ruin their lives.' I’ve seen it too many times, and rarely do the kids not repeat or do worse subsequently."

"I pray every time I’m on the road for God’s safe watch and protection," another commenter said. "My grandbabies are with me so much of the time, and these are the kind of drivers on the road with you!"

