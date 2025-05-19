Road-rage suspect uses hatchet to repeatedly smash windows of crashed car — and the act is ​caught on cellphone video

Cellphone video caught the moment when a road-rage suspect repeatedly smashed the windows of a crashed car in Boston — and the unhinged fellow carried out the act with a hatchet, of all things.

Police said the aggravated assault took place just after 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Commonwealth Avenue in the city's Brighton neighborhood.

Police said the suspect reportedly chased the victim in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to crash. Police said the suspect then exited a gray pickup truck, assaulted the victim, and used a hatchet to break the windows and windshield of the victim's vehicle after the victim fled.

You can view video here of the hatchet attack.

Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Police said the suspect fled on Babcock Street in the direction of Brookline.

What else do we know?

According to WBTS-TV, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving a Toyota Prius south on Commonwealth at a high rate of speed, veered to the right, jumped the median separating the road from the bicycle lanes, and crashed into a tree on the sidewalk.

Police told the station the Prius sustained extensive damage and that the airbags had deployed.

The Prius driver told police that the pickup truck driver chased and forced him off the road, WBTS reported.

The victim added that he felt disoriented after the crash but recalled that the suspect approached him and began smashing his vehicle windows with a hammer or axe, the station said, adding that the suspect also swung the hatchet at him and chased him down the street for a short distance.

More from WTBS:

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect chasing the victim along the sidewalk armed with an axe. One witness showed police clear cellphone video showing the suspect smashing the victim's vehicle repeatedly with a small hatchet.



The victim suffered a hand injury in the crash and was treated at the scene but refused transport to a hospital.

Boston police on Sunday released photos of the alleged suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him, the station said.

Image source: Boston Police Department

Blaze News on Monday afternoon spoke to an employee of a business near the location of the incident, and the employee — who wished to remain anonymous — said things were back to normal, except for some pieces of broken glass on the ground and reporters and TV cameras roaming in the area.

Police said the suspect was described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, with a slight build, brown medium-length hair, and a short beard. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with a plain front and lettering on the back as well as blue jeans and brown sneakers, police said.

Police said they are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, and those with information are strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4256. Community members who wish to provide anonymous information can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS, text “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or visit Boston Police CrimeStoppers, the department said.

