Far-left Boston mayor blasted for 'condolences' to family of thug shot dead by cop; suspect tried to stab 2 people: Police

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is under heavy criticism after she offered her "condolences" to the family of a knife-wielding suspect who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer in a Chick-fil-A over the weekend.

The suspect allegedly tried to stab two people before the officer opened fire, Fox News reported.

'Boston ... You desperately need a new mayor. Trust me.'

"My condolences, and all of our thoughts, are with the family of the individual whose life has been lost," Wu said to reporters after the shooting.

But the far-left mayor wasn't alone in her sympathies.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden added that "in tragic circumstances like this ... our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual who's been lost."

Police Commissioner Michael Cox noted that "we don’t look for loss of life, so our condolences go out to the individual who was killed tonight," WFXT-TV reported.

Wu also said she was "thinking of all the people who were impacted here today in one of the busier parts of the city with this tragedy" and that she's "glad that the officer is safe and very grateful for a quick response from all of our first responders here again," Fox News noted.

What's the background?

Police told WBZ that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday a male was trying to stab two people and chased them into the restaurant. But an off-duty Boston police officer also was in the Chick-fil-A, identified himself, and told the suspect to drop his weapon, WBZ added. But that male didn't obey the officer's command, and the cop shot him, Cox told WBZ.

The suspect later died at a hospital, WBZ said.

Cox did say he was "proud of police officers who activate themselves, whether it's on duty or off duty, to try to save lives," Fox News noted.

Wu hit with backlash

As you might expect, a number of notable voices took Wu to task for her remarks.

Fox News contributor and former Boston resident Joe Concha noted on X, "How exactly did Boston vote for this again? I lived in the Back Bay area. It was one of the safest parts of the city. And she’s offering condolences????"

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk added, "Boston ... You desperately need a new mayor. Trust me."

Journalist Jonathan Choe noted, "It's all upside down in Boston. When is the last time you heard of a mayor apologizing to the family of a knife-wielding attacker who allegedly tried to kill multiple people? What about the people who were nearly killed?"

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) was equally incredulous over Wu's remarks and added, "Thankfully this guy was stopped in his tracks by a brave law enforcement officer."

Others reacted similarly to Wu's "condolences":

"I don’t think there has been another Mayor of a major metropolitan city that has been as embarrassing and rocked by national scandal as much as Mayor Michelle Wu," X user Boston Mom noted.

"Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is possibly the worst mayor in America," another commenter said. "That’s a tough title to grab."

"You can’t hate liberals enough!" another user exclaimed.

"Liberalism is a threat to every person in America," another commenter declared.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!