New Jersey mayor says report of missing radioactive material may be linked to drones: 'They're looking for something'

A New Jersey mayor cited a government report about radioactive material that went missing in his explanation of the mysterious drones over the state.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham made his case while a guest on "Good Day New York" Tuesday. He argued that the drones were likely from the U.S. rather than from foreign countries or of extraterrestrial origin.

'It was a shipment. It arrived at its destination. The container was damaged, and it was empty.'

"We know we have drones flying in a grid-like pattern. In my opinion, they're looking for something. What might they be looking for?" Melham asked. "Maybe that's radioactive material."

He went on to explain that there was a government advisory about missing radioactive material in Newfield, New Jersey, just before the drones began appearing.

"It was a shipment. It arrived at its destination. The container was damaged, and it was empty. So potentially we're looking for that," Melham said about the notice.

He went on to criticize the government for being to so tight-lipped about what exactly is known about the drones.

"That's the crazy part about this. We've got very little information," said Melham.

He said that mayors and other city officials had a call with the White House in which they were told that they were seeing things and that there was nothing to be concerned about.

The incident report from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission described the missing radioactive material as Ge-68 pin source and added that the amount of material was unlikely to cause permanent injury if handled for a short period of time.

Some rejected the mayor's theory by pointing out that some of the drone sightings occurred before Dec. 3, when the radioactive material was reported to have gone missing. The FBI issued a statement on Thursday claiming the drones were likely "manned aircraft, operating lawfully," and that there was no evidence of a threat to be public.

When asked whether the source of his information was a "credible source," Melham affirmed that it was.

"That came from the U.S. government," Melham responded without irony.

