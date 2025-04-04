Meet the 'queer' radicals who secretly send kids sex-change kits

President Donald Trump’s new executive order struck a blow against child sex-change surgery procedures. But it doesn’t address an entire category of radical institutions that groom impressionable children into transgenderism.

In 2023 while at the Epoch Times, I interviewed Cielo Sunsarae, a 25-year-old Florida woman who pretends to be a man. Sunsarae is the founder of an organization called the Queer Trans Project, which sends sexually explicit and potentially harmful items to children — often behind their parents’ backs. In some states — including Florida, where the QTP is headquartered — sending this material to children may be illegal.

When we first spoke, I asked Sunsarae if she was afraid law enforcement might investigate her and her organization. She scoffed: “They can do whatever they want. But as a nonprofit organization — and it’s a good thing that we don’t technically have our 501(c)(3) status — you guys can’t come for us.”

A few months ago, the Queer Trans Project officially received 501(c)(3) status.

The QTP’s new tax-exempt status is accompanied by new reporting requirements, which shed light on the organization; its perverse leadership; and the sinister, well-funded trans medicine black market.

The Queer Trans Project’s most popular offering is its free “Build-a-Queer” kit, which includes items such as breast binders, tucking tape, condoms, fake male genitalia called "packers," fake silicone breasts, women’s underwear for boys, men’s underwear for girls, morning-after pills, and more.

The QTP sends out these items in clandestine “Build-a-Queer” kits to anyone who orders them from its website — primarily children, the QTP’s target audience.

The QTP advertises its kits to its more than 18,000 Instagram followers and nearly 60,000 TikTok followers. According to a 2021 survey, 57% of American children ages 12 to 17 use Instagram weekly and 63% of the same group use TikTok weekly.

When I first reported on the QTP in May 2023, the group had delivered over 950 “Build-a-Queer kits” to minors and some adults across the country. Since then, the QTP has administered to over 2,000 additional “queer and trans individuals” and distributed over $350,000 in “gender-affirming kits.” The QTP also offers transgender-identifying individuals free flights to get “gender-affirming care.”

Dangerous devices

Through the QTP, children are able to permanently damage and disfigure their bodies without ever speaking to a medical professional.

According to Dr. Matt Chetta, a plastic surgeon who specializes in breast reconstruction, binding and tucking can permanently damage the body.

“I've seen 20-year-olds come in who have been binding for years, and their breasts look like [they belong to] 80-year-olds,” Dr. Chetta told me. “It just causes irreversible damage.”

'The back pain I experienced was so extreme that I genuinely started crying.'

According to Dr. Chetta, daily compression doesn’t take long to permanently damage the human body. Breast binders can deform the skin, weaken ligaments, damage posture, break ribs, and more. Using tape to “tuck” male genitals can cause urinary tract infections, damaged circulation, necrosis, deformation, permanent sterility, and more, he said.

Dr. Chetta warns that binding and tucking can be especially damaging to children.

“These are very sensitive structures,” he said. “When you put pressure on them for a prolonged period of time, it will alter their development.”

Multiple studies show that people who bind or tuck often hurt themselves doing so.

Reviews on the QTP’s website show that girls experience “incredible chest strain,” bruising, and difficulty breathing while wearing binders the group distributes.

“I wore the binder that you guys sent for 4 hours and the back pain I experienced was so extreme that I genuinely started crying,” one reviewer wrote.

In the review, she said she had worn a binder for the past two years and that the QTP’s binder caused a new category of pain.

She adds that she was incapable of doing physical exercise while wearing the binder and that the pain didn’t stop despite stretches, baths, and massages from her family.

Another teen reviewer, Zamnas Burkett, said she appreciated that the QTP sent her tape to bind her breasts, despite the fact that her “parents aren't open to getting [me] items to hide [my] chest.”

As of Sept. 3, 2024, these reviews were on the QTP’s website, but they have since been removed.

Psychologist Amy Sousa warns that even kit items that aren’t physically harmful can be detrimental for children. They can be a gateway into cross-sex hormones, sex-change surgery, and the transgender medical industry, she warned.

“It's teaching kids how to self-mutilate, basically,” she said. “Anything that you practice, you are ingraining. Anything that we practice, we will have a tendency to believe about ourselves.”

Targeting children

The QTP targets children with the promise that they can join a community, Sousa said.

“It’s an instant in-group status that requires no proof or effort,” Sousa said.

On just one QTP TikTok post, I found 11 different accounts who commented that they want a QTP gender transition kit despite parental disapproval. Photos and videos from seven of these accounts confirm that they are minors.

“Step 1 - find a way to do it without parents knowing the real reason,” one child in the comments section said.

“I would love to get one but I haven’t come out yet to my parents as one of them are [sic] a bit homophobic,” another child commented.

“Could I get discreet packaging because of my family?” another child asked the QTP.

'We strive to make a tangible impact on the lives of trans individuals of all ages.'

The QTP designed methods to hide gender-transition kits from parents, its website and social media pages say.

Upon request, the QTP will ship its “Build-a-Queer” kits in deceptive packaging that allows them to sneak past parents to children, according to its Instagram page.

On Instagram, the QTP’s Instagram account told a curious individual the group was “going to work on a button for discrete [sic] shipping. Right now we have people email us but we want to work on making this more accessible!”

The QTP also released a YouTube video telling children how to hide kits from parents.

“If you’re having the ‘Build-a-Queer’ Kit sent directly to your home and you are very wary about your name being on it and/or your parents opening your mail and finding out, you can put someone else’s name on it,” Sunsarae said in the video.

In my original investigation, I tested to see if someone could order a kit by logging into the QTP’s website and claiming to be a 13-year-old girl. QTP sent me a breast binder and dental dam condoms. Shortly thereafter, the QTP changed its policies so that ordering a "Build-a-Queer kit" required someone to send a photo with an ID.

However, these restrictions don’t add an age limit on who can order items.

The QTP’s Instagram page targets children with hashtags like “#supporttransyouth” and “#transyouth.”

According to a QTP report, as of July 7, 2023, 91% of its kits went to “youth ages 10-25.”

“From our Build-a-Queer kits […] we strive to make a tangible impact on the lives of trans individuals of all ages,” one QTP Instagram post reads.

Another post from Sunsarae thanks donors for “Supporting Trans Youth.” Since my initial investigation, the QTP has also added an “escape” feature to its website. If someone presses “enter” or clicks three times, the website automatically goes to the Google search page. Browser histories will hide the QTP, claiming that the last page visited was actually Google.

This mechanism is intended to make it easier for children to quickly change to a different website if they want to hide their QTP activities from a parent.

Illegal items

In addition to being inappropriate, some of the material the QTP sends to children may be illegal.

Under Florida law, it’s illegal to give a sexual “sculpture” to minors. But until November 2023, the QTP sent children four-inch floppy silicon penises from LoveHoney, a sex toy company.

Today, the QTP sends silicone fake breasts complete with nipples, compression women’s-style underwear for men, underwear built for packers for women, breast binders, Narcan, and fentanyl test strips to anyone who order them. Sending fake breasts and explicit packers could count as sending obscene material to minors, Florida attorney and medical freedom advocate Jeff Childers said.

Clandestinely giving these items to children could “potentially give rise to conceivable civil claims and potentially constitute criminal conduct,” he added.

Secretly sending children items could count in some jurisdictions as depriving parents of rights, he said.

'A bunch of uncomfy things started happening.'

Furthermore, binders are meant to treat the psychological condition of gender dysphoria, Childers said. By sending them to minors, the QTP may have practiced medicine on minors without a license, Childers said.

Regarding the breast explants, for example, Childers suspects the QTP “will argue that they're intended to treat the child's gender dysphoria and alleviate their anxiety, which verges them into the medical space and the unlicensed practice of medicine.”

While reporting for the Epoch Times, I discovered that in addition to sexual material, the QTP was sending people free “Trans Self-Defense Kits.” These kits included a variety of weapons, including a taser, pepper spray, a steel baton, and a knife.

These kits were available to children of all ages, Sunsarae confirmed at the time.

Sunsarae also told the Epoch Times that the QTP sent at least five weapons kits to people actively engaged in prostitution. The QTP appears to have ended this program in April 2023.

It’s likely that sending weapons to children and people known to be engaged in criminal activity creates criminal and civil liability, Childers said.

Online, the QTP’s social media pages create an environment where adults tell children how to wear silicone breast forms, packers, underwear, and binders.

One individual using the name of “Tobias” in the QTP’s comment section on TikTok has a social media page dedicated to telling transgender-identifying children to call him “father.” “Tobias’s” real name, age, or sex is impossible to confirm from the individual’s Instagram page.

“Tips for my sons: No binder? Wear baggy shirts and a size smaller than usual for sports bras,” the individual advises young girls.

His page offers a link to a Discord server where people can speak privately with him.

According to a TikTok user commenting on his page, Tobias closed his previous Discord server for trans-identifying kids because “a bunch of uncomfy things started happening." People were spamming “peach” and “eggplant” emojis often used to reference female and male genitals.

“Tobias” posted that he closed this server because it wasn’t being “used properly.”

I contacted Tobias, but received no reply.

The board

Since the QTP received its 501(c)(3) status, we’ve learned more about the QTP’s governing board and leadership, which is composed of people who seem out of place for a nonprofit catering to children.

Sunsarae is a 25-year-old woman who calls herself male. Her real name is Cheyenne Smith. She takes testosterone injections and had her breasts amputated in order to look more like a man.

Before she amputated her breasts, she often posted pictures of herself topless on her public Instagram page. After her mastectomy, she claimed on TikTok that she had eaten her amputated breasts after the hospital gave them to her as a souvenir.

In one racy post, Sunsarae flashes her underwear to pull a taco out of her pants and eat it.

'Unjust laws are meant to be broken.'

On Jan. 18, 2024, Sunsarae posted footage on Instagram of herself entering and using a men’s restroom in the Florida Capitol. In the video, she briefly showed a picture of Florida’s law banning opposite-sex bathroom use.

This law states that if someone uses an opposite-sex facility and refuses to depart when asked to do so, the person has committed criminal trespass.

“Unjust laws are meant to be broken,” Sunsarae commented on her own video, titled “Come take a s**t with me.”

According to Sunsarae’s LinkedIn page, NASA appointed her as an IDEA — inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility — practitioner.

NASA public affairs specialist Gerelle Dodson said IDEA practitioners are volunteers who “support appropriate review panels. This is similar to the NASA database of scientific subject-matter experts who volunteer to support relevant scientific review panels.”

Dodson didn’t confirm or deny whether Sunsarae was really an IDEA practitioner.

When I called Sunsarae on her personal phone number and told her I was a reporter looking for comment, someone answering by text replied, “Sorry have the wrong number.”

However, her number’s voicemail said I had reached “Cielo Sunsarae.”

“And as always, trans lives matter,” Sunsarae’s voicemail said. “And if that upsets you, you probably shouldn’t be calling my phone anyway. Bye.”

When asked about the voicemail, the person texting from Sunsarae’s number replied that it wasn’t her.

The QTP didn’t reply to my repeated requests for comment.

Another QTP board member, Casey Bohannon, is also a woman who identifies as a man.

While working for the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund as senior Name Change Project coordinator in 2021, Bohannan helped two transgender-identifying felons in Pennsylvania change their names. One of the plaintiffs Bohannon represented in the case was a convicted rapist named Robert Lee. He wanted to change his name to “Priscylla Renee Von Noaker.”

Another plaintiff, Scott Porter, was convicted of aggravated assault. He wanted to change his name to “Chauntey Mo’Nique Porter.”

William Johnson, the executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, warns that letting felons change their names can make it harder for the police or public to find them.

“If someone's changing their identity, it makes it harder to track that information,” he said.

A third board member of the QTP’s youth-focused nonprofit, Angel Hess, is an OnlyFans pornographic model and dominatrix. Her publicly available X page shows naked men and women performing sexual activities.

Hess stated on Instagram that she has a female illegal immigrant as her “undocumented, unofficial, platonic partner in crime, partner in LIFE.”

A fourth board member is pro-transgender activist Adonis Gutierrez, yet another woman who identifies as a man. Her organization, Under the Umbrella, hosted a virtual workshop led by a “youth advocate” on how to create underwear for “packing.”

The post includes pictures of men in underwear and the phrase “#Transyouthpower.”

Meet QTP’s funders

Donors to the QTP range from children’s toy companies to megacorporations, all funneled through a series of nonprofits.

The QTP got its start in 2021, when Sunsarae still went under her old name of Smith. At the time, she was receiving a stipend from AmeriCorps that she used to fund the QTP, according to Florida newspaper Voyage Jacksonville.

AmeriCorps is a federal program that provides stipends to people who engage in volunteer work programs.

“When the Queer Trans Project first started out, it was running solely with the AmeriCorps stipend the founder made (only $1K a month) that they also used to pay rent, bills, etc.,” Sunsarae told Voyage, confusingly referring to herself in the third person.

In a 2021 Pride Month article, AmeriCorps trumpeted its support for the LGBT agenda.

“In the march toward full equality, AmeriCorps recognizes the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrates diversity, and is dedicated to those fighting to live freely and authentically,” its website reads.

I reached out to AmeriCorps but received no comment by publication time.

'PDF funding will allow us to provide Build-a-Queer kits and ship them to youth in need all around the country.'

According to the QTP’s website, it’s a fiscally sponsored project of the Peace Development Fund, which is funded by billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Institute.

“PDF funding will allow us to provide Build-a-Queer kits and ship them to youth in need all around the country. The recent anti-trans bills have put more youth at risk and increased their feelings of isolation and anxiety. These kits provide a life-line,” said Sunsarae in an article on PDF’s website.

Nearly 650 companies committed to matching individual donations to the PDF, including Google, Pepsi, the Ford Foundation, the AARP, BlackRock, Starbucks, Microsoft, Verizon, the NFL, several medical companies, Playboy, and others.

According to PDF’s 2023 yearly report, the Peace Development Fund no longer receives money from Open Society. But it did receive money from the Tides Foundation and the Groundswell Fund, which both receive money from Soros.

In 2023, the PDF also received money directly from Northwestern University, the Ben and Jerry’s Foundation, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, Merrimack College, the PayPal Giving Fund, the Proteus Fund, Roger Williams University, and many, many more.

On Nov. 19, 2023, the QTP received a $100,000 grant from WayOut, a pro-LGBT grant-giving nonprofit. But the financial trail doesn’t end there.

WayOut’s website states its partners include Meta (formerly Facebook), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Anheuser-Busch, Hasbro, Fiji Water, Lyft, Amazon, JetBlue, Soulcycle, and more.

Meta public affairs director Dave Arnold said Meta last donated to WayOut in 2021.

Another QTP funding stream appears on the surface to be grassroots funding, but actually comes from medical corporations, major activist groups, and Soros.

The maze starts with the Florida Youth Action Fund, a left-wing nonprofit that donates directly to the QTP.

Youth Action Fund receives funding from the Contigo Fund, a sponsored project of the Proteus Fund, another nonprofit.

At this point, the QTP’s real funders appear.

The Proteus Fund and Contigo Fund receive money from the Arcus Foundation, founded by billionaire John Stryker to promote LGBT causes and conserve great apes; the Foundation for a Just Society, an LGBT rights group; Gilead Sciences, a group that studies diseases often spread by same-sex contact; Viiv Healthcare, an AIDS-focused medical company; Funders for LGBTQ Issues, an LGBT activist group; several Soros-funded groups including Open Society Foundations, the Tides Foundation, and the Groundswell Fund; and many other organizations.

ActBlue, the nonprofit political action committee for Democratic candidates, processes donations to the QTP.

I reached out to all the sponsors mentioned by name. All on-the-record responses are listed above. WayOut, the Proteus Fund, the Contigo Fund, Youth Action Fund, and the PDF didn’t offer comment, so it’s not possible to confirm that their online donor lists were up to date.

Sex-change surgery is a growing industry in America. Some reports indicate that the medical sex-change industry is valued at over $3 billion a year today and will grow to over $7 billion by 2030 if current trends continue.

Transgender adults buy hormone pills, hormone injections, subdermal hormone patches, up to $120,000 in sex-change surgeries, follow-up surgeries, and more.

But to create these profitable patients, the transgender lobby often starts with confused children.

With the guidance of groups like the QTP, children learn to hate their bodies. They wear crushing medical devices paid for by corporations and distributed by sexual deviants.

Unless they are stopped, this system of activists, left-wing donors, and medical corporations will race forward in its agenda. To admit error would expose the whole child sex-change project as the monstrous lie it is.

Instead, the system tells children their pain will stop with just one more secret, one more binder, one more injection, one more surgery.

The trans medicine black market is too big, too hidden, and too well funded for parents to tackle it on their own. Governments must take action to stop the child sex-change industry at its first and most hidden step.