Judge sets date for sentencing in Trump hush-money trial, suggests no jail time

A judge in the hush-money case against President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday his sentencing date and hinted that he would not face any jail time.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said Trump would be sentenced on Jan. 10 about a week before the inauguration, but he signaled that he would issue an "unconditional discharge" that would preclude jail time, probation, or a fine.

Trump had been found guilty in May of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York case.

The judge said that the interests of justice would be served only "by bringing finality to this matter."

Merchan had previously rejected arguments by Trump's attorney that the case should be tossed out based on presidential immunity claims. He wrote that the evidence was related "entirely to unofficial conduct" and was not subject to immunity.

Trump had been found guilty in May of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York case related to hush money allegedly paid to adult film worker Stormy Daniels. She claimed that she was paid to keep quiet about accusations that then-candidate Trump had had an extramarital affair with her. He has denied her claims.

A statement from Republicans on the House Committee on the Judiciary called the announcement "absolutely preposterous lawfare" on social media.

"Judge Merchan is a disgrace to the bench," the statement continued.

Special counsel Jack Smith ended two federal cases against Trump after he won the election in November. One case related to classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate, and the other case related to Trump's efforts to overturn the official results of the 2020 election.

Trump will take office for the second time on Jan. 20 and will then become the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime and the first convicted criminal to be elected to the presidency.

