America First in action: Trump’s HHS slams the brakes on illegal aliens draining taxpayer funds

President Donald Trump's Department of Health and Human Services made a significant step on Thursday toward preventing illegal aliens from draining taxpayer funds.

The HHS announced that it has rescinded the Clinton administration's interpretation of an act that allowed immigrants unlawfully in the U.S. to receive federal benefits.

'For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans' tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration.'

A press release explained that, for over two decades, the HHS used the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 to "improperly extend[] certain federal public benefits to illegal aliens."

The Clinton administration's 1998 interpretation "improperly narrowed the scope of PRWORA, undercutting the law by allowing illegal aliens to access programs Congress intended only for the American people," Trump's HHS wrote.

The department called Thursday's announcement "a significant policy shift" to comply with federal law.

"The new policy applies PRWORA's plain-language definition of 'Federal public benefit,' reverses outdated exclusions, affirms that programs serving individuals, households, or families are subject to eligibility restrictions, and clarifies that no HHS programs have been formally exempted under PRWORA's limited exceptions," the HHS said.

The HHS estimated that the changes would result in American citizens having up to $374 million annually in additional funds for Head Start services. According to the Office of the Administration for Children & Families, Head Start supports "children's growth from birth to age 5 through services centered around early learning and development, health, and family well-being."

ACF's acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison stated that the department "is committed to providing and protecting resources that serve America's most vulnerable."

"Head Start’s classification under the new PRWORA interpretation puts American families first by ensuring taxpayer-funded benefits are reserved for eligible individuals," Gradison said.

The administration's new policy will impact several other programs, including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant, the Community Services Block Grant, the Health Center Program, the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness Grant Program, the Title X Family Planning Program, and the Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant.



The list is "not exhaustive," the agency added.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated, "For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans' tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration."

"Today's action changes that — it restores integrity to federal social programs, enforces the rule of law, and protects vital resources for the American people," he said.

The HHS stated that the policy change aligns with Trump's February executive order, "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders."

