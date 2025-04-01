Trump admin targets federal funding to Planned Parenthood over 'possible violations' of law, executive orders

Planned Parenthood admittedly did everything in its "power to keep Donald Trump from the White House" in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Having failed miserably, the organization — not only the single largest provider of abortions nationwide but also a top provider of sex-change services — may now lose some of its federal funding.

Last week, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the agency was considering an immediate freeze of $27.5 million in grants to Planned Parenthood. On Monday, the abortion conglomerate announced that nine of its affiliates received notice of the Trump administration's plans to withhold Title X funding effective April 1.

Title X, the national family-planning program funded through the HHS Office of Population Affairs, is intended to support "a broad range of services related to achieving pregnancy, preventing pregnancy, and assisting women, men, and couples with achieving their desired number and spacing of children."

Roughly $286 million was awarded in fiscal year 2024 through the program, with many millions of taxpayer dollars going to regional Planned Parenthood outfits.

Over three-quarters of Planned Parenthood affiliates — around 300 facilities — presently receive funds through the Title X program. They have demonstrated, however, that they can go without federal funds.

Planned Parenthood pulled out of the program during the first Trump administration because it refused to comply with the administration's requirement that Title X-funded clinics refrain from referring women for abortions.

Planned Parenthood 'overtly encourages illegal aliens to receive care.'

Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson stated at the time of the withdrawal, "We refuse to let the Trump administration bully us into withholding abortion information from our patients."

The Washington Post noted that the abortion conglomerate latched back on to the taxpayer-funded program in 2021 after the Biden administration let recipients once again refer women for abortions.

Politico reported that the notices sent to the Planned Parenthood affiliates on Monday indicated their funding was being "temporarily withheld" on account of "possible violations" of federal civil rights law and Trump's executive orders, including his prohibitions on promoting DEI and "taxpayer subsidization of open borders."

In the notices, Amy Margolis, deputy director of the Office of Population Affairs, reportedly cited race-based commitments and comments on the clinics' websites and in their public documents as evidence of their noncompliance, suggesting the writings "paint a picture of Planned Parenthood that suggests it is engaged, across its affiliates, in widespread practices across hiring, operations, and patient treatment that unavoidably employ race in a negative manner."

Margolis also indicated that the abortion outfits' funding is being withheld because Planned Parenthood "overtly encourages illegal aliens to receive care."

It is unclear whether the clinics' active promotion of abortion may also constitute noncompliance, given Trump's executive order prohibiting "the use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion."

The Washington Post indicated that the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

'Stop funding abortion and "gender transition" industries that gravely violate human dignity.'

While the Title X family planning program was explicitly written to exclude abortion, the Charlotte Lozier Institute indicated that "today, Planned Parenthood and other abortion centers use these funds to support their abortion businesses."

HHS has reportedly given Planned Parenthood 10 days to fall in line with Trump's executive orders.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon told Politico that the department has temporarily withheld payments from 16 Title X providers "to ensure these entities are in full compliance with Federal law and applicable grant terms, and to ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars."

"President Trump and Elon Musk are pushing their dangerous political agenda, stripping health care access from people nationwide, and not giving a second thought to the devastation they will cause," McGill Johnson said in a statement. "Planned Parenthood Action Fund will fight to get this funding restored and to keep politicians out of health care."

Prior to the clinics learning that they might soon lose some of their federal funding, over 150 groups united under an initiative called Defund Planned Parenthood urged Congress to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood through the budget reconciliation process, reported the Daily Signal.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops similarly implored House and Senate lawmakers to defund Planned Parenthood in a March 27 letter.

"We call upon you to stop funding abortion and 'gender transition' industries that gravely violate human dignity," wrote Bishops Robert Barron and Daniel Thomas. "Instead, we urge you to prioritize the needs of struggling families so they can flourish."

