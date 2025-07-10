Trump's Education Department stops Clinton-era giveaway for illegal aliens

The Trump administration's Department of Education announced a move to prevent American tax dollars from being used by illegal aliens.

'Under President Trump's leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities.'

On Thursday, the Education Department revealed that it rescinded a Clinton-era interpretation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act that allowed illegal immigrants to receive taxpayer subsidies for postsecondary education.

RELATED: America's largest teachers' union declares war on the Trump administration, will use kids as foot soldiers

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The department's new interpretive rule also ensures that unqualified illegal aliens remain ineligible to access programs authorized under the Higher Education Act, including Pell Grants and student loans.

The Clinton administration issued a "Dear Colleague" letter in 1997 that "erroneously exempted career, technical, and adult education programs from being subject to PRWORA," the department wrote.

In a Federal Register notice that has not yet been published, the Education Department wrote, "On February 19, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14218 (Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders), directing agencies, among other actions, to ensure that federally funded programs are operating in compliance with PRWORA."

"For the reasons described herein, the Department has concluded that Federal programs administered by the Department that provide postsecondary education and other similar benefits, including adult education and career and technical education programs, are 'Federal public benefits' subject to the citizenship and immigration verification requirements of PRWORA," the department declared.

RELATED: America First in action: Trump’s HHS slams the brakes on illegal aliens draining taxpayer funds

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon argued that taxpayer-funded education programs were only meant to be accessed by American citizens.

"Under President Trump's leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities. The Department will ensure that taxpayer funds are reserved for citizens and individuals who have entered our country through legal means who meet federal eligibility criteria," McMahon said.

The Trump administration's HHS made a similar announcement on Thursday, stating that it rescinded a Clinton-era interpretation that allowed illegal immigrants to receive federal health care benefits.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!