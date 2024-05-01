Suspected serial killer dubbed the 'Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer' after police make gruesome discoveries in his apartment

A Mexico City man is being called the "Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer" after police found evidence inside his apartment that he was a serial killer.

The relative of two of the alleged victims of Miguel Cortez told KTTV-TV that her sister and 17-year-old niece were the last victims of the accused serial killer.

Angela Calles of Santa Ana said that Cortez raped and killed Maria Jose Castillo before attacking her mother, on April 16. Calles said her sister had returned from running errands to find Cortez after the attack.

"She found this guy in my niece’s room, and she was already dead. He attacked my sister too. She has a stab wound on her leg, neck, left lung, and pelvic area," Calles explained.

Cortez tried to flee from the scene, but neighbors were able to detain him until police could arrive.

During the investigation, police searched the man's apartment and found human remains, including seven human craniums.

"They found out he was a serial killer," Calles said.

Cortez worked as a pharmaceutical chemist. In addition to blood-stained curtains being visible from the street, police said they found human bones in his apartment as well as a saw.

Mexican prosecutors say they have filed seven homicide charges against Cortez, but the families of many people who are still missing in the area believe he may be involved in many more. Critics say that Mexican law enforcement doesn't do enough to investigate cases of missing people until the body count cannot be ignored.

Mexico City prosecutor Ulises Lara tried to downplay the attacks by pointing out that only three of the alleged murders had been committed during the present administration. According to Lara, Miguel had been allegedly killing people for more than a decade.

Lara also said that in the apartment, they had found “a series of notebooks that may well be narrations of the acts that Miguel carried out against his victims.”

A GoFundMe donation account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses and for Calles' travel to Mexico City to take care of her sister, who is fighting for her life in the ICU. In addition to all of that, Calles is facing her own fight against cancer.

"He’s a monster; he’s a monster," said Calles of Cortez.

Here's more about the shocking allegations:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

