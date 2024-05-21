Meteorologist takes jab at DeSantis, lectures viewers about climate change — and it could backfire: 'Hurt station revenues'

A local Miami meteorologist took a thinly veiled shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the weekend, urging viewers to vote in the name of climate change legislation.

Steve MacLaughlin, a meteorologist at NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV, used broadcast time to condemn DeSantis for signing a new law that essentially removes climate change as a policy priority in the Sunshine State.

MacLaughlin referred to the bill as the "Don't Say Climate Change" initiative, a reference to the lie that Florida once passed a "Don't Say Gay" law.

As he spoke, MacLaughlin displayed fearmongering graphics about weather records and couched his criticism in the fact that DeSantis signed the bill "in spite of the fact that the state of Florida over the last couple of years has seen record heat, record flooding, record rain, record insurance rates, and the corals are dying all around the state."

"The world is looking to Florida to lead in climate change, and our government is saying that climate change is no longer the priority it once was," he claimed.

"Please keep in mind the most powerful climate change solution is the one you already have in the palm of your hands: the right to vote," MacLaughlin continued. "And we will never tell you who to vote for, but we will tell you this: We implore you to please do your research and know that there are candidates that believe in climate change and that there are solutions, and that there are candidates that don't."

Aside from the fact that MacLaughlin was describing weather — not climate — events, it's important to remember that officials only began keeping weather records in the 19th century.

To speak of records, then, can only refer to the small time in history in which weather records have been kept.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ryan Maue, a weather and climate expert, explained why MacLaughlin's climate activism could be bad for WTVJ's business.

"Viewers in large markets will just switch the channel if they don't want climate change lectures," Maue noted. "In Miami and Florida, in general, bashing popular Governor DeSantis will hurt station revenues as advertisers bail out on controversial segments.

"The weather minutes are very profitable, so not a good business decision to lean heavily into activism," he explained.

"There is an underserved market in the media for climate variability and data/graphics. The public is naturally curious about extreme weather events," he said. "Hectoring viewers w/partisan politics will not serve that market."

