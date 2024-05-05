Mick Jagger and Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry trade barbs: 'You can’t always get what you want'

Singer Mick Jagger took an unusual and vague swipe at the Republican governor of Louisiana during a recent performance by The Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The Rolling Stones had just finished a performance of their hit song "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" during Thursday evening's set. Oddly, Jagger set his sights on Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry – a Republican.

The Associated Press reported that Jagger began talking about inclusion.

Jagger allegedly said of Landry, "We want to include him too. Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age."

The Rolling Stones frontman did not elaborate on how Landry was taking people back to the Stone Age.



Landry, 53, fired back at the 80-year-old singer on the X social media platform: "You can’t always get what you want. The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger. Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!"

Landry capped the post with #LoveMyCountryMusic.

Since Jagger did not specify how Gov. Landry was taking Americans back to the Stone Age, there is only speculation.

Jagger has been a vehement opponent of former President Donald Trump.

After Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Jagger said, "Everyone outside the U.S. is kind of mystified, I’d say, that’s the polite word."

The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Trump for using their song "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" at campaign rallies.

Landry has endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"The great people of Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump twice, and I stand with them," Landry said in a statement released in January. "That is why I am honored to endorse one of the greatest Presidents in our country’s history, Donald J. Trump."

"President Trump helped us make history last year, as we ended eight years of Democrat governance in Baton Rouge," he continued. "With President Trump leading the Republican ticket in November, his America First platform will deliver sweeping victories across the country, from The White House to the State House."

Landry was previously endorsed by Trump before taking the governor's office in January.

Last month, a poll found that Landry earned a 56% favorable rating overall versus an unfavorable rating of 33%.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!