Mid-debate reactions from media likely have Team Biden nervous

The debate between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden is well underway, and if the reviews on social media are any indication, Biden has had a particularly bad night.

High-profile CNN personalities Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have been moderating the debate, but even some of their current and former colleagues have criticized Biden's performance.

'I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either.'

"The voice, open-mouthed look, and visual contrast between President Biden and former President Trump all have Democrats I'm talking to nearly beside themselves watching this debate," said CNN anchor Kasie Hunt.

In response to a post from former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, which alluded to replacing Biden on the ticket this year, former CNN host Brian Stelter wondered, "How prominent will this POV be in the post-debate TV coverage?"

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a CNN contributor and current co-host of "The View," shared similar thoughts. "Hearing from countless viewers of all political stripes and the consensus is Biden needs to be replaced," she said. "It’s worse than I believe most people imagined."

Griffin, Stelter, and others of like mind may have been thinking of this moment when Biden appeared to freeze so badly that Trump was able to land the night's most memorable zinger: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either."

Other media personalities such as Chris Cillizza, a noted Trump critic, did not mince words. "Biden looks old. Halting. He just lost his train of thought. His voice is weak. Bad bad bad," Cillizza wrote about 15 minutes into the debate.

Nearly an hour later, Cillizza added: "Biden would have been better off just refusing to debate Trump. He would have taken some flak for it sure. But it would have been way better than this."

Throughout the debate, Biden has appeared confused, frequently tripping over his words. At one point, he even asserted that America has "1,000 trillionaires."

Longtime journalist Charlie Sykes, currently a contributor at MSNBC, summarized the thoughts about Biden's performance likely shared by many in the newsroom: "It’s bad. No polishing this turd."

Greg Gutfeld of Fox News believes Biden's frailty and incoherent ramblings have larger implications about his overall fitness for office. "It doesn't matter what the answers are anymore. the debate demonstrates what we already knew: biden is not fit to be president. its sad that it had to come to this - to force this elderly man through this. and force us to watch. this is gross," Gutfeld wrote.

