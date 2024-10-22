Middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing former student

A Texas teacher has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage boy over the summer.

Angela Dawn Barnes, 45, was arrested without incident Monday and booked into Keller Regional Jail.

The school district said it is cooperating with police and Child Protective Services in the investigation.

Barnes was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Barnes is a teacher at Carroll Middle School in Southlake, which is about 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

The Keller Police Department said it received a tip in September that Barnes was "having an inappropriate relationship with an underage boy who was a former student."

The Keller Police Department said in a statement, "Detectives began investigating the case immediately and discovered that Barnes was engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage boy throughout the months of June and July 2024 and that the relationship had since ended."

Investigators said there was no evidence that there were any additional victims.

Authorities did not indicate the age of the alleged victim. Carroll Middle School consists of grades 7 and 8; middle school students in those grades are typically between the ages of 12 and 14.

WFAA reported that Carroll Independent School District officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave after police notified them about the accusations. The school district said it is cooperating with police and Child Protective Services in the investigation.

"Carroll ISD immediately placed this staff member on administrative leave and reported to the proper authorities," Carroll Independent School District said in a statement. "The district was made aware the alleged offense took place off-campus over the summer within the jurisdiction of the Keller Police Department."

The statement added that "based on the information we have received, no incidents occurred on CISD campuses. The CISD is working in collaboration with Keller Police and Child Protective Services as they investigate the allegations."

The district's statement also said "the safety and security of all students is always our top priority and any allegations of adult misconduct are addressed promptly and reported immediately to the proper authorities."

Barnes was not listed Tuesday on the staff directory of the middle school's website.

The Keller Police Department urged anyone with information in this case to contact Detective William Brockmoller at wbrockmoller@cityofkeller.com.

