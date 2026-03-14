Thug who brutally raped 94-year-old in broad daylight had just been released after other rape charge was dropped, police say

A 22-year-old man allegedly attacked a 94-year-old woman who was sitting in a rocking chair on her front porch and brutally raped her in broad daylight, police say.

The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Taylor, had numerous allegations of sexual assault in his background, including one against his own foster mother.

'I don't know what word you really use. I'm really dumbfounded to try to explain it.'

The Baton Rouge Police Dept. said officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on March 5 and identified a suspect within minutes of releasing images to the public the next day.

Taylor was initially booked on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree battery, and cruelty to the infirm. He is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is being held without bond.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said the evidence against Taylor is overwhelming.

"When you're looking at one of the most vulnerable parts of our population, the elderly, to take advantage of them in this way, horrendous, unacceptable," Morse said. "I don't know what word you really use. I'm really dumbfounded to try to explain it."

WLBT-TV reported that sources indicated the victim suffered broken bones during the assault.

Morse also expressed frustration that Taylor had a violent criminal history but had been released from jail in January after the most recent arrest was dismissed by a district attorney.

"It is a source of contention. It is a source of frustration on our department and with our officers," he added. "Why this has happened is some questions that I would love you all to ask the rest of the judicial system."

Taylor had prior arrests for simple burglary, first-degree rape, theft, and second-degree battery.

After an investigation, he was charged with raping another victim three times, one of which was the day after he was released from jail in January.

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A WBRZ-TV report showed that a man matching Taylor's description was caught on video appearing to stalk another woman before she walked into her house, and he turned around immediately.

Another woman who said she had been his foster mother during the COVID pandemic claimed that he had sexually assaulted her as she slept.

"Jeremiah was with me maybe six to eight months before he thought it was OK to inappropriately touch me," the woman said to WBRZ.

She says she pressed charges but believes nothing happened because he was underage at the time.

He was accused of raping a family member as well, but those charges were dropped when the victim could not be located by the district attorney.

Taylor had two words to say when reporters asked him if he raped the 94-year-old woman as accused.

"F**k no," he said.

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