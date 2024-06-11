Republican Rep. Mike Collins says 'three men attempted to rob one of my staffers and a friend at gunpoint in' DC

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia said in a Sunday post on X that one of his staffers and another individual had been targeted for robbery in Washington, D.C.

"Early this morning, three men attempted to rob one of my staffers and a friend at gunpoint in Navy Yard. One attacker took a watch, the other took a fist to the face. Our nation's capital has become a warzone because of pro-criminal policies peddled by D.C.'s government. Thank the good Lord, after fending off the assailants, both young men are safe," Collins tweeted.

"It's a shame our nation's capital is a showcase for failed Democrat policies and violent crime as opposed to the greatness of our country. The crime is so common place now many people don't even report it because they know the city government will do nothing or just release the criminals to keep offending," the staffer who had been involved in the incident told the Daily Caller on Monday.

The nation's capital is a deeply blue area that has consistently voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in each election since 1964, which was the first presidential contest after the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect.

"Time and time again D.C.'s leadership proves they are incapable of governing and protecting its citizens. Violent crime in this city is a problem that affects everyone. It's unthinkable that drive-by robberies are a normal part of living just a few blocks from the Capitol," Collins tweeted.

