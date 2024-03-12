Mike Lee calls for abolishing the TSA

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah advocated the idea of abolishing the Transportation Security Administration, suggesting that airlines would do a better job of conducting security screenings.

"Air-travel security need not depend on TSA. Airlines have many compelling reasons to keep weapons out of planes. They'd do so if a federal agency didn't do it for them—probably better than TSA, without implicating the Constitution, and in a manner more respectful to passengers," Lee tweeted.

"It's time to abolish the TSA. Airlines can and will secure their own planes if a federal agency doesn't do it for them. They'll do it better than TSA, without undermining the Constitution and with less groping—showing more respect for passengers," Lee wrote.

The agency was established in the in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. "The Aviation and Transportation Security Act, passed by the 107th Congress and signed on November 19, 2001, established TSA," according to tsa.gov, which indicates that the agency's mission is to "protect the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."

In response to Lee's post advocating for abolishing the TSA, Clay Travis tweeted, "Love this idea."

"Senator Lee, I have cerebral palsy and a fairly sizable YouTube channel. I am going to do a video describing the unconscionably invasive practices handicapped people must regularly endure when going through TSA - even those like myself who have TSA Precheck," tweeted Justin Peters, who indicates on his X profile that he is an evangelist, teacher, and author.

Amy McGrath, a Democrat who lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the 2020 U.S. Senate election in Kentucky, included an eye-rolling emoji when she seemingly sarcastically tweeted, "I'm sure the airlines would love to pick up the cost of metal detectors and I'm sure they won't pass that cost down to travelers at all…"

