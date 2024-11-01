Mike Lee to moderate forum for GOP Senate leadership hopefuls

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced Friday that he will host a members-only forum for GOP senators vying for the leadership position on Nov. 12, less than a day before votes will be cast.

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, John Thune of South Dakota, and John Cornyn of Texas have all agreed to the forum, according to a letter from Lee. The senators will be given the opportunity to make their pitch and present any proposals before the Republican conference.

'I appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to what I am sure will be a fruitful discussion.' .

"With the upcoming election for Republican leader, I, as well as many other members of this body, hope to have the opportunity to hear from the candidates, pose questions to them, and have a 'family discussion' on their vision for the future of our Conference," Lee said in the letter.

"Each of the current candidates has agreed to participate, and should another candidate emerge, they will be given the same opportunity," Lee continued.

Scott, Thune, and Cornyn emerged as the three front-runners to replace current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has led the GOP in the Senate since 2007, making him the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history. McConnell announced his retirement in February this year, saying he would step down from his role following the election.

"In addition to inviting every Republican senator, I will also extend an invitation to all of our new Republican senators-elect and candidates in elections that remain contested at the time of our meeting," Lee said.



"I appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to what I am sure will be a fruitful discussion," Lee continued.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!