'Mind-boggling': White House shames Democrats for defending illegal immigrants instead of US citizens

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tore into Democrats during Tuesday's briefing for continuing to demand that an illegal immigrant deported to El Salvador be returned to the United States.

Democrats and the mainstream media have been outraged that Salvadoran national Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was deported to the Central American country even though he had a deportation stay after claiming he was in fear of a rival gang. The Trump administration carried out the deportation because Abrego Garcia was in the United States illegally and violent gangs are no longer an issue in El Salvador.

'I'm not sure what is so difficult about this for everyone in the media to understand.'

When the Washington Reporter's Matthew Foldi asked Leavitt about Democrats like Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland advocating for illegal aliens like Abrego Garcia to stay in the United States, she said Democrats' priorities have been "mind-boggling."

"I think it's atrocious that you have Democrats in Congress, on Capitol Hill, who swear an oath to protect their constituents and to serve them in Washington, D.C., spending more time defending illegal immigrant gang members than their own constituents and law-abiding American citizens like Rachel Morin," Leavitt said.

Morin was a Maryland mother who was killed by an illegal immigrant during the Biden-Harris border crisis. The man accused of her murder was found guilty on Monday.

Leavitt said Democrats' actions prove "they could not care less about the American public. Maybe if they did, they'd see a bit higher approval ratings."

When Leavitt was asked about Abrego Garcia again, she expressed disdain for media attempts to create an outrage cycle over someone who was rightfully removed from the United States.

"Abrego Garcia was a foreign terrorist. He is an MS-13 gang member. He was engaged in human trafficking. He illegally came into our country. Deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result. There is never going to be a world in which this is an individual who is going to live a peaceful life in Maryland," she explained, noting El Salvadoran President Nyaib Bukele's government has confirmed his MS-13 membership.

"I'm not sure what is so difficult about this for everyone in the media to understand," Leavitt continued.

"It's truly striking to me."

