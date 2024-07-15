Minnesota trooper charged in 'full throttle' crash that killed high school cheerleader weeks before graduation

A Minnesota state trooper has been criminally charged for allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash that injured five and killed a high school cheerleader just two weeks before her graduation.

Around 5:45 p.m. on May 18, Trooper Shane Roper of the Minnesota State Patrol was involved in the car crash. The 32-year-old trooper reportedly T-boned the passenger side of a Ford Focus "at full throttle" at an intersection in Rochester, Minnesota.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office said Roper collided with the Focus at 83 mph in a 40 mph zone.

"Trooper Roper maintained a full throttle without lights or sirens," the office stated in a press release. "Investigation revealed that Trooper Roper did not come off the full throttle until the Focus started into the intersection, approximately 1.4 seconds before impact. Trooper Roper’s vehicle violently impacted the Focus."

The Ford Focus was being driven by 21-year-old Angelina Bartz, and her passengers were 19-year-old Katarina Bartz and 18-year-old Olivia Flores. The friends were on a “fun outing for Katarina’s birthday” and driving to the mall when the car accident happened, according to a GoFundMe set up for the Bartz sisters.

The car crash took the life of Flores, who succumbed to her injuries a day after the accident, according to a statement by the Rochester Police Department.

Angelina reportedly suffered a fractured rib, traumatic brain injury, bruised liver, lacerated kidney, sprained wrist and finger, whiplash, and extensive bruising. Katarina sustained a shattered pelvis requiring surgery, a fractured rib, traumatic brain injury, and severe bruising.

A third car, a Toyota Rav4, was involved in the accident, and two passengers were allegedly injured.

A ride-along passenger in Roper's cruiser was also wounded, according to police.

A law firm representing Flores' family – Restovich Braun and Associates – said Roper has a "documented history of shocking, dangerous, and unlawful driving conduct while on duty."

The firm claimed Roper was disciplined for four previous crashes "due to excessive speed, inattentive driving, or both."

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a statement, "Trooper Roper, violating his duty in such a gross fashion, caused the death of a young lady celebrating her impending graduation from high school. Several other persons suffered serious injuries. Roper’s conduct violated the State Patrol’s Core Values. As with any other person driving recklessly and without regard to very basic rules of the road, Mr. Roper’s conduct cannot be tolerated."

Trooper Roper reportedly hit speeds as high as 135 mph — 99 mph over the speed limit — without using his emergency lights and sirens during one of the four times he was speeding on May 18 before smashing into the side of the Focus.

On July 9, Roper was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with her death, the Olmsted County Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Flores was a cheerleader for the Owatonna High School Huskies and was set to graduate in two weeks.

A separate GoFundMe set up for the Flores family said of her parents, "Instead of planning Olivia’s graduation party and celebrating her next chapter in life, Steph and Carlos are left picking up the pieces of this tragedy."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!