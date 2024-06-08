'Miraculous triumph': IDF rescues four hostages that were abducted by Hamas during the Nova music festival on October 7

Four Israeli hostages who were held by Hamas following the October 7 attacks have been freed, according to the Daily Mail. The Israel Defense Forces said the hostages were found and returned home after a "complex" operation in two locations in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

The four hostages rescued were Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, according to the report.

'We will not let up until we complete the mission and return home all the hostages - both those alive and dead.'

The hostages were initially taken by Hamas after a surprise attack against Israeli civilians. Despite being held for around eight months, the IDF said the returned hostages are all in good medical condition.

The four hostages were the first rescued since two others were freed during a raid in February. Despite successfully freeing the hostages, there are still 130 more that remain in Gaza, according to the New York Post.

While hope continues for these hostages, it is possible that many of them have already died of deprivation from captivity.

The successful rescue of hostages is rare, and this particular mission was carried out by the IDF, Israel Security Agency, and the Israel Police, according to the BBC.

Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, said the mission was executed using "precise" intelligence and that Israeli forces came under attack during the mission. As a result, one special forces officer was wounded during the operation and later died in a hospital.

Despite the casualty, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli forces for "creatively and bravely" carrying out the mission, per reports.

"We will not let up until we complete the mission and return home all the hostages - both those alive and dead," the prime minister said.

Referring to Argamani, one of the hostages abducted on October 7, the IDF posted to X, writing: "245 days. It has been 245 days since Noa hugged her father and her mother who is terminally ill. It has been 245 days since she was dancing with her friends at the Nova festival. For 245 days, Noa was held captive by Hamas terrorists who only seek to cause pain and suffering. Today, Hamas’ torment of Noa came to an end as she was reunited with her loved ones."

The Daily Mail reported that the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, a volunteer-based organization that focuses on helping bring hostages home, praised Israeli forces for its "miraculous triumph" in rescuing the four hostages.

The group said the following in a statement: "The heroic operation by the IDF that freed and brought home Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan is a miraculous triumph. Now, with the joy that is washing over Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial."

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far," it concluded.

